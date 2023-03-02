Static Caravan launch new single ‘Turbostar’

Last Summer, The Gryphon covered the release of ‘Caricatures’, the debut single by local post-punk outfit, and ex-University of Leeds students, Static Caravan. This month saw the release of their follow-up single, complete with the snappy title: ‘British Rail Class 170 Turbostar’. The release of this excellent new track was marked by a headline show at the beloved Leeds institution, Wharf Chambers. With support from Manchester-based group Diekaidie (in addition to How Dare You and Dreadful Monkey Machine), the gig stuck to the semantic field of trains by advertising itself as ‘Trance Pennine Express’ – lead singer of Static Caravan Jack O’Connor did apologise towards the end of the night, “Sorry if you thought this was a trance night”, though nobody seemed to be complaining either way.

Those who are already aware of Static Caravan may recall a live version of ‘British Rail Class 170 Turbostar’ being featured on their Fifa Demos release, however the studio track is much more developed and polished as opposed to the Fifa version. With the inclusion of much more driving, synth-based beat in addition to the occasional weird electronic outburst, the band appear to be leaning into their background in experimental music – mainly held by keys player and backing vocalist Mia Windsor, as well as drummer Tom Carroll, who both have their respective experimental side projects. The increased experimental, almost shoegaze-esque, influence on the track was a welcome addition, though the saxophone included on the Fifa Demos version may be sorely missed at first, it is difficult to argue that this new version is not superior by almost every metric. It is danceable yet it retains a certain amount of angst and moodiness, helped along by Jack O’Connor’s aggressive and relentless delivery. As you can likely guess, given the title of the track, it is named after a train which will be familiar to anybody who has had to get the train to and from Leeds Station and Burley Park or Headingley. It is for this reason, in my eyes, why the moody electronic nature of this track works so well: the track puts you in mind of cold concrete platforms, monotone announcements in an echoing station, the banality of a commute. Simultaneously, though, it evokes feelings of excitement, innovation, and the joy of travel.

With this track, Static Caravan are setting themselves out from the rest of the repetitive and frankly bland groups which make up the Leeds post-punk scene. Their sound seems fresh, exciting and, most importantly, interesting. They are one of only a few young bands in Leeds – Thank being the only other that springs to mind – who are really pushing the musical envelope in terms of interesting new sounds, as opposed to the ever-increasing number of bands attempting to sound like Squid, Fontaines D.C. or Black Midi.

The band’s performance at Wharf Chambers seemed to suggest that the aforementioned move to a more electronic or experimentally influenced sound on ‘British Rail Class 170 Turbostar’ is a sign of things to come. Though performances of previously released tracks such as ‘Caricatures’ or ‘Four Brick Walls’ remained seemingly unchanged, there were notable differences in the sound and performance of songs like ‘Prior Engagements’ which reflected the change in style of ‘Turbostar’ between the Fifa Demos version and the new studio release. The band also treated us to some new material – the song ‘Big Winner’ being standing out as a highlight within the setlist. Another highlight of the performance came at the very beginning, when the group showcased a fantastic homage to Kraftwerk’s ‘Trans-Europe Express’ (though altered to ‘Trance Pennine Express’, of course). It was beautifully obvious how much the band appeared to be enjoying performing, which is vitally important as it usually makes for a more exciting musical experience as well as creating a more positive energy within the crowd. Even a broken guitar string and the subsequent forced extension of a song’s outro, before a fresh guitar was sourced from support band Diekaidie, was not enough to wipe the smile from frontman Jack’s face – though, it is worth noting that the exact same thing happened during Static Caravan’s support slot for Bunkerpop in the Summer, so perhaps it is simply part and parcel of the Static Caravan experience. The joy in performance culminated in a final burst of anarchic euphoria at the end of the band’s set, as the members of the band rushed all over the stage attempting to make as much noise and commotion as possible as a final hurrah (aside from guitarist Tom Owen who patiently stood to the side of the stage, waiting for the situation of calm down, putting one in mind of John Entwistle calmly protecting his bass guitar whilst Keith Moon and the rest of The Who wreak havoc on the set of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1967).

The only issue to be had with the release of ‘British Rail Class 170 Turbostar’ is the extent to which it leaves you wanting to hear more, so the only hope is that Static Caravan can follow it up swiftly with more new and exciting tunes. Given the success of their headline show at Wharf Chambers, there is every chance that such gigs will become more frequent – so perhaps that fact can act as an alternate beacon of hope.

Static Caravan can be found on all good streaming platforms, as well as on Bandcamp at staticcaravan.bandcamp.com