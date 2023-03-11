From Nothing to a Little Bit More: The Successful Evolution of The Lathums

The second album is a difficult hurdle for any band to overcome. For The Lathums, this task was only made harder by the success of their chart-topping debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be. Since its release in September 2021, the band have gone from strength to strength, despite the departure of bassist Jonny Cunliffe. They spent the summer performing at Boardmasters and Reading and Leeds Festival, as well as playing big shows supporting Kasabian and The Killers.

Even with a relatively short turnaround between albums, plenty of anticipation has been building for the release of From Nothing to a Little Bit More within their ever-growing fanbase. ‘Sad Face Baby’, the first single from the album, was released almost a year ago in April; this was the first taste of The Lathums’ musical evolution. Already road-tested on tour, its huge chorus is reminiscent of Kings of Leon. The fast-paced track is a ready-made indie classic and left fans excited for what was to come.

Their debut album was dominated by an upbeat, feel-good tone, as you would assume given the cheery title and tracks such as ‘Oh My Love’ and ‘I’ll Never Forget the Time I Spent With You’. Frontman Alex Moore flips this on its head in From Nothing to a Little Bit More, where he delves deeper into darker and more emotive themes. The opening track ‘Struggle’ is indicative of this change in tone, with its rich lyricism about heartbreak and loss exploring Moore’s vulnerable side. Much like ‘Turmoil’ later in the album, the slower pace and introspective songwriting are indicative of the change and development of the band over the last two years.

Nevertheless, this is still unmistakably a Lathums’ record. The Housemartins-esque ‘Lucky Bean’ provides some light relief; its jovial lyrics and summery sound are straight off of their first album. Moore’s unique and powerful voice shines in ‘Say My Name’, and is the first time guitarist Scott Concepcion is truly unleashed. With another rousing chorus and electrifying instrumentation, the song is made for cavernous arenas.

His driving and unrelenting riffs are also allowed to flourish in ‘Facets’, a moodier and aggressive track in comparison to the rest of the album. It is a song that is simply made to be played live; it will certainly make for an exciting addition to their setlist. It is in ‘Land and Sky’, however, where Concepcion takes centre stage. With a slow build-up and trademark rapid wordplay before launching into the track’s anthemic explosive guitar solo, it is one of the highlights of the album.

Although it may not see as much success as their debut, there are no songs that stand out as weak on the album. ‘I Know’ and ‘Rise and Fall’ may be more understated than the rest, but still provide strong lyrical offerings. As displayed throughout, they exemplify Moore’s strength and development as a songwriter, as he tackles self-doubt and breakups with more maturity than before. ‘Crying Out’, a cleaned-up version of an early single, also features – more devoted fans will already know the words to this one. Although it is not a new creation, it hasn’t been merely shoehorned in to fill out the tracklist. Its discussion of loneliness certainly matches the overarching themes of the album, making it a solid addition.

‘Underserving’ closes the album, a song which has split opinions within the fanbase. Moore is let loose, displaying his lyrical flair in a poetic eight-minute-long track. Simplistic in nature, it makes for an honest and almost therapeutic track, ending the album on a poignant yet hopeful note. However, it does leave the listener hoping for a little bit more. ‘Underserving’ doesn’t offer a big closing crescendo, with little musical progression; with the talent of guitarist Concepcion at their disposal, it does feel like a slight waste of his ability. In spite of this, it still makes for a suitable ending to an enjoyable and successful attempt at a sophomore album.

A big summer lies in wait for The Lathums, with performances at Live at Leeds and Kendal Calling coming up after their UK tour. Having already proven themselves as stellar live performers, there is plenty for their fans to be excited about in the coming months.

From Nothing To A Little More is available to stream now.