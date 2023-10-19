Maisie Peters is Coming Home!

Written by Ella Nelson Edited by Eve Moat

On June 23rd this year, Maisie Peters released her 15-track sophomore album The Good Witch.

For the past two and a half months, she has been touring North America with a great run of 27

shows and over 42,000 ticket sales. Now, Maisie Peters is coming home.

The Sussex-born 23 year old is kicking off the UK leg of The Good Witch Tour in

Glasgow before coming down to Leeds on Thursday 19th October to play the O2 Academy.

Known for being the host of a rowdy Bongo’s Bingo and the student classic Indie Thursday, the

O2 Academy turns into a cozy and personal place for a concert. The venue has a concert

capacity of roughly 2,000 people and has previously been played by artists such as

Ellie Goulding, Twenty One Pilots, Holly Humberstone, and Conan Gray.

Fans can expect an intimate yet exciting show, as Maisie has spent a good chunk of her career

building a loyal and loving fanbase. Energetic and encaptivating, she has displayed a great

ability to tie in the audience during her performances. Maisie’s discography provides a good mix for a lot of different personalities with a nice balance between slow and fast songs and she is often recognized for her honest and open lyrics, making her very representative of a 20-something year old self-proclaimed teenage girl – some may even say that she is reminiscent of Taylor Swift.

Image Credit: Alice Moitié

In association with her album release, Maisie was interviewed for a feature in i-D where she spoke about her songwriting, career, and the transition from girlhood to womanhood. She has been making music since the young age of 15 and she argues that this album is ‘her truth’. “Maisie Peters creates whole universes within her music”, i-D writes. “It’s where her daydreams play out and her relationships are recalibrated; where people become objects of anger, lust, and more often than not, make believe.”

Since the June release of The Good Witch, Maisie has proved her ever growing presence in the

industry, playing, amongst other things, a headline show at Radio City Music Hall and multiple

festivals, including Lollapalooza Chicago and Glastonbury. Her rising popularity is a testament to

her prospering success and if you haven’t already, secure your ticket to The Good Witch Tour

before it’s too late!

The Good Witch Deluxe Edition, with six new songs, is out October 27th.