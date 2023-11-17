Pro-Palestine groups hold student walkout protest at the Parkinson Steps – as it happened

Friday 17th Nov, 14:40pm

Some thoughts on the police presence seen on campus today by my colleague Josh Elgin

One of the interesting things we learnt today is that police attending student protests on campus is not isolated to the Just Stop Oil protest which took place last month.

There’s some important questions to be asked about whether its is appropriate for police to routinely attend student events on campus.

I’ve been speaking to a member of staff, who wishes to remain anonymous, who told me that in the past the police were told explicitly to not enter campus.

A police van arrived today just before the start of the protest and police officers were seen following the group towards the students’ union.

I will be looking into this issue further and have asked the University for a clarification on the current policy.

Friday 17th Nov, 14:00pm

Images from the march, taken by our photographer James Maslin-Bosher

Friday 17th Nov, 13:19pm

The protestors have begun a march through campus.

Friday 17th Nov, 13:18pm

The first speaker has returned, saying they will not vote Labour, and asking the audience what they think of the party. The question was answered with a ‘boo’ from the crowd.

Much of Leeds has returned strong results for Labour previously. Starmer has said he will not demand a ceasefire. The move caused the biggest rebellion from his parliamentary party since Starmer became the leader of the opposition. 56 Labour MPs voted in favour of a ceasefire.

Friday 17th Nov, 13:15pm

Benji, from the Socialist Workers Student Society, is now making a speech talking about their experience last weekend at the London protest.

A chant, “Ceasefire now” has begun.

Fri 17th Nov, 13:13pm

The first speech has begun, thanking the attendees for their commitment.

On the University of Leeds Chaplain, Zechariah Deutsch, who has taken leave and gone to Israel to fight for the Israel Defence Force (IDF), the speaker said “shame on you”.

They have now invited any other speakers to take the mic.

Fri 17th Nov, 13:08pm

The protest has begun, with protestors chanting “Israel is a terrorist state”.

There are roughly 40-50 people in attendance, many holding Socialist Worker posters.

There’s a police van across the street outside the Emmanuel Centre.

Fri 17th Nov, 13:00pm.

Welcome to The Gryphon live blog covering the student walkout organised by Leeds Socialist Workers Student Society.

We will cover the protest, speeches and reactions live from the Parkinson Steps.

The demands of the protestors are as follows:

“Ceasefire now”

“End the Occupation”

“End University Complicity”

The protest is against Israel’s military action in Palestine.

Whilst conflict has been ongoing for decades, the recent escalation followed Hamas’ attack of Israel on October 7 2023. Israel responded with similar force, and a war has been ongoing since.

There has been a profound effect of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. On 7 October, Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and in the month since, Israel has killed over 10,000 Palestinian nationals.