Victoria Beckham: Pop-star-turned-designer

Recognised as a high-end designer globally, Victoria Beckham has influenced women for over two decades. After debuting her style as Posh Spice in the ’90s, Beckham launched her own brand in 2008, reflecting her newfound personal style. In light of the new documentary, ‘Beckham,’ discussing the lives of the power couple, it is the perfect time to recap Victoria Beckham’s career progression from pop star to being featured in Paris Fashion Week.

Spice Girls Era

Disrupting the pop music scene, the Spice Girls became, arguably, one of the most iconic girl groups the world had ever seen. Constructed of five members, each woman had her own individual identity, reflected in her personal style: Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby, and Ginger Spice.

Beckham was, of course, Posh Spice. Her outfits revolved around a very particular aesthetic – sleek and elegant with lots of mini-skirts. Tight silhouettes and her well-known ‘little black Gucci dress’ became recognised as both Beckham herself and her character in the group.

Black dresses, monochromatic outfits, leather, and 6-inch heels became Victoria Beckham’s identity. Along with the clothing, Beckham also cultivated a persona – always straight-faced and sophisticated, while the other women were often seen smiling. Beckham even told Glamour that she stopped smiling when she ‘got into fashion’ in order to be taken more seriously. Each member of the group, although playing a character, had a heavy influence on their appearance, reflecting a hint at Beckham’s future brand and taste from the early years. Her style in the ’90s/early ’00s has come back, like everything, with an editorial Y2K vibe that Gen-Z now wears.

The early 2000’s ‘it’ couple

Coinciding with her relationship with David Beckham, her style began to evolve post-Spice Girls. The new ‘it’ couple began mirroring each other’s styles, although Victoria was more editorial; the colors and the focal pieces were often shared. They even had the same haircut for a while!

Victoria’s style has always placed emphasis on designer pieces, which only enhanced throughout her career. She was frequently seen wearing brands like Chanel, Roberto Cavalli, and Gucci, without flashy branding – highlighting her knowledge of unique designer pieces.

Victoria & David Beckham at a party, 1999, from Getty Images Spice Girls performing in New York City, 1997, from Mary Ellen Matthews, Getty Images

Victoria Beckham as a brand

Fast-forward to 2008, Beckham launched her debut luxury brand, Victoria Beckham. Reflecting her personal taste, Beckham designed pieces of monochromatic nature, sleekness, and leathers, but with a sense of maturity, through silk blouses and suit trousers. Her minimalist elegance was available globally, with women worldwide mirroring her sophisticated approach to editorial fashion. Skirts were no longer short, and tops were no longer as low-cut. Her brand appeals to the modern working woman of London through unique yet wearable timeless pieces.

A decade later, in 2019, Victoria Beckham Beauty entered the scene. Although not disrupting the beauty market too much, women who grew up with Beckham and viewed her as a role model/style icon were quick to buy, in hopes of achieving the same look as the woman herself. The beauty brand appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, and more. Victoria Beckham had not only built a fashion/beauty conglomerate but also remained consistent in her style from her 20s to today. We cannot wait to see what she comes up with next!