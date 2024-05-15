Leeds Locals Smash New Album: Yard Act’s ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ Review

Written by Jessica O’Brien, Edited by Erin Clark and Millie Cain

After making waves in the UK music scene and impressing their way through the summer

festival season with their phenomenal debut album, The Overload (2022)- Leeds-based post-

punk band, Yard Act’s second wind comes in the form of the highly anticipated Where’s My

Utopia? (2024). I, like many other assured fans, was suitably eager to hear more after having

loved their previous album.



The album begins with an ease into the mellow ‘An Illusion’, with the lyrics introducing the

main message of the album, soundtracking reflections on success and being away from

family with dreamy melodies. It soon returns to their upbeat style with ‘We Make Hits’, as

well as ‘Dream Job’, echoing the same high energy as their last album, and reinforcing the

band’s capacity as facilitators of a high-octane gig environment. ‘Down by the Stream’ then

takes the listener in a different direction, incorporating a hip-hop drum beat into the

album’s melting pot. This song captures the experimental nature of the album which largely

differs from their debut – and of which I am definitely a fan. Combining their usual post-

punk genre with hip-hop makes this an album acquired to a variety of tastes, with the

distinct sound of this particular tune merging a certain ‘StereoMCs’ vibe with their classic

spoken-word sound.



As soon as you think you have their sound fusions nailed down, the next song ‘The

Undertow’ rolls around, heralding with it an undeniable 90s brit-pop style. The album

evokes the sound of Pulp or Blur, with its familiar British sound and witty references

in the lyrics. However, as a nod to lovers of the band’s debut, ‘Fizzy Fish’ and ‘Petroleum’

really returns to their original post-punk sound, with Smith’s spoken-word performance of

the lyrics. The heavy bass line of ‘Petroleum’ and ‘Grifters Grief’ bring a certain funk edge,

while incorporating obvious Ska influences. These two tracks echo the distinct Gorillaz-esque

sound, which can be attributed to Gorillaz very own percussionist and producer Remi Kabaka Jr. who co-produced the album – Gorillaz fans everywhere should be sure to add this to their ‘to-listen’ list.



‘Blackpool Illuminations’, to me, is the real highlight of this album – if you were to listen to a

singular song from this album, I would urge you to make it this one. Everything about it

makes it stand out from their usual upbeat, humorous songs. Since their debut, Yard Act’s

style has been defined by Smith’s rhymes over the catchy bassline and drumbeats; but

where ‘Blackpool Illuminations’ leads the listener is in an introspective and moving

direction, reflecting on Smith’s childhood memories and watching his young son visit the

same places, and experience similar things that he did as a child. The introspective nature of

the song forced me to think of the cycle of life, and how adults watch their children make

the same mistakes as them until it is their turn to do the same. Capturing the repetitive

nature of human life, Smith’s soft spoken word over the track beautifully resembles a poetry

reading:

“Because I know now I’m never gonna get my utopia

But if I can show you how to cope

And give you scope to grow beyond the moment of each new low

Then I know I don’t need utopia.”

Overall, Where’s my Utopia? marks a huge musical development for Yard Act. The album

explores the success of the band but still leaves frontman, James Smith, searching for his

own ‘utopia’, which underlines that success has not brought him the same happiness that his

family has. The album spans multiple genres, with clear disco and hip-hop influences,

making their album stand out from other post-punk artists and resonate with a wider

audience.



Yard Act are soon to perform at Millennium Square, Leeds on the 3rd of August 2024.