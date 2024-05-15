Leeds Locals Smash New Album: Yard Act’s ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ Review
Written by Jessica O’Brien, Edited by Erin Clark and Millie Cain
After making waves in the UK music scene and impressing their way through the summer
festival season with their phenomenal debut album, The Overload (2022)- Leeds-based post-
punk band, Yard Act’s second wind comes in the form of the highly anticipated Where’s My
Utopia? (2024). I, like many other assured fans, was suitably eager to hear more after having
loved their previous album.
The album begins with an ease into the mellow ‘An Illusion’, with the lyrics introducing the
main message of the album, soundtracking reflections on success and being away from
family with dreamy melodies. It soon returns to their upbeat style with ‘We Make Hits’, as
well as ‘Dream Job’, echoing the same high energy as their last album, and reinforcing the
band’s capacity as facilitators of a high-octane gig environment. ‘Down by the Stream’ then
takes the listener in a different direction, incorporating a hip-hop drum beat into the
album’s melting pot. This song captures the experimental nature of the album which largely
differs from their debut – and of which I am definitely a fan. Combining their usual post-
punk genre with hip-hop makes this an album acquired to a variety of tastes, with the
distinct sound of this particular tune merging a certain ‘StereoMCs’ vibe with their classic
spoken-word sound.
As soon as you think you have their sound fusions nailed down, the next song ‘The
Undertow’ rolls around, heralding with it an undeniable 90s brit-pop style. The album
evokes the sound of Pulp or Blur, with its familiar British sound and witty references
in the lyrics. However, as a nod to lovers of the band’s debut, ‘Fizzy Fish’ and ‘Petroleum’
really returns to their original post-punk sound, with Smith’s spoken-word performance of
the lyrics. The heavy bass line of ‘Petroleum’ and ‘Grifters Grief’ bring a certain funk edge,
while incorporating obvious Ska influences. These two tracks echo the distinct Gorillaz-esque
sound, which can be attributed to Gorillaz very own percussionist and producer Remi Kabaka Jr. who co-produced the album – Gorillaz fans everywhere should be sure to add this to their ‘to-listen’ list.
‘Blackpool Illuminations’, to me, is the real highlight of this album – if you were to listen to a
singular song from this album, I would urge you to make it this one. Everything about it
makes it stand out from their usual upbeat, humorous songs. Since their debut, Yard Act’s
style has been defined by Smith’s rhymes over the catchy bassline and drumbeats; but
where ‘Blackpool Illuminations’ leads the listener is in an introspective and moving
direction, reflecting on Smith’s childhood memories and watching his young son visit the
same places, and experience similar things that he did as a child. The introspective nature of
the song forced me to think of the cycle of life, and how adults watch their children make
the same mistakes as them until it is their turn to do the same. Capturing the repetitive
nature of human life, Smith’s soft spoken word over the track beautifully resembles a poetry
reading:
“Because I know now I’m never gonna get my utopia
But if I can show you how to cope
And give you scope to grow beyond the moment of each new low
Then I know I don’t need utopia.”
Overall, Where’s my Utopia? marks a huge musical development for Yard Act. The album
explores the success of the band but still leaves frontman, James Smith, searching for his
own ‘utopia’, which underlines that success has not brought him the same happiness that his
family has. The album spans multiple genres, with clear disco and hip-hop influences,
making their album stand out from other post-punk artists and resonate with a wider
audience.
Yard Act are soon to perform at Millennium Square, Leeds on the 3rd of August 2024.