‘Madness Are Go’ at Kirkstall Abbey

Written & Edited by Erin Clark.

The legendary, Camden-native, ska-legends Madness are a band with absolutely nothing to

prove. Boasting multiple musical accolades, a longstanding fortified fanbase, and an

illustrious, six-decade long career, it’s no wonder that the six-piece effort can afford to take a

well-deserved victory lap. Rather than a ‘victory lap,’ maybe the more appropriate term is a

quasi-languid-victory-stroll, which comes in the form of the 2024 ‘C’est La Vie’ tour – named

verbatim after the band’s most recent release. The surplus of their ardent fans have

remained steadfast in their belief that Madness have been criminally, critically overlooked

throughout their career – with this fact culminating for many in their first number one studio

album being last year’s studio release.

Critically overlooked or not, as I watch over an abundant crowd gathered at Kirkstall Abbey,

it remains clear that the love and adoration that these fans feel for Madness is definitively

palpable. I can’t escape the feeling that Madness has provided a much-loved, lived-in

soundtrack to these people’s lives, to the shenanigans of their adolescence, to the self-

discovery of their music taste, and to the many sleepless nights spent ‘skanking.’ Surveying

the crowd, I feel as though there is some form of reverse game of ‘Where’s Wally’ afoot, with

the stark abundance of red felt fezzes. Aesthetics aside, this crowd feels as though they

already know one another, as if they are family with members both young and old – and this

seems to stand as a testament to the lasting power of this legacy that the band has carved

for themselves. From the fresh-faced, tongue-in-cheek young radicals that burst onto the

scene in the late seventies, to the established, revered and monolithic pioneers of two-tone

ska – Madness’ essence has remained unwavering, unchanging and steadfast. The

immediately recognisable and youthful visages remain just under the surface of the band’s

current image; if there’s one thing that this band has kept a firm grasp on, it’s a sense of

having fun. Pure, unashamed, unprohibited fun.

With their entrance framed by an appropriately camp spoof of the intro to iconic 60’s series

‘Thunderbirds,’ the band were treated to rapturous applause as they assumed their positions

on stage. Once assumed, the formation resembled something that was equal parts an

exceedingly musically talented effort, and equal parts old friends uniting for a jolly. Still performing as the original six members of the band, there is an air of an established legacy,

a comradery, and ultimately a brotherhood. And with that, Madness ‘are go.’

Like a stallion storming out of the metaphorical gates, with a cover of the Prince Buster

single ‘One Step Beyond’ which gifted Madness the title for their debut album, straight away

the band settled any sorts of debates around their ongoing capacity for an energetic

performance. I was well aware that the band were famed for their enigmatic zeal, but the

energy and enthusiasm that Madness exerted was something really remarkable. The

program of individual performances proved very prompt, with minimal time between entries

to the setlist for the band to engage much with the crowd. That being said, this lack of direct

engagement in the form of speech was well accounted for in the reciprocal energy exchange

of the band’s relentless, back-to-back sonic performances.

Giving no room for digestion, reflection or dead space, the band skilfully leaped into

performances from musical entries spanning any and every one of their 13-strong studio

album roster. Highlights of this stint were 1984’s ‘The Sun and the Rain’ and ‘Wings of a

Dove,’ alongside 2023’s camp anthem ‘Run For Your Life.’ Though these repeated shifts in

musical tone could have been easily disjointed, Madness skilfully weaved these strands from

vastly different decades together to form an ultimately delightful testament to the band’s

discography.

As Chris ‘Chrissy Boy’ Foreman graced the stage in what can only be described as ‘pound

shop royal regalia,’ I don’t think that anyone in attendance would have guessed that a cover

of AC/DC’s gargantuan 1979 monolith ‘Highway to Hell’ was in store. I must stress here that

I use the term ‘cover’ in the loosest, most liberal sense of the word – perhaps something

akin to a dad shouting karaoke after sinking upwards of around five pints. This campy ad-lib

served to shift the gears into the next stint, which proved to be a round-off, a home-run of the

band’s most popular singles.

Rapid-fire, high-energy performances of ‘House of Fun,’ ‘Baggy Trousers,’ ‘Our House,’ and

Labi Siffre’s ‘It Must Be Love’ proved to supersede the appetite of the gathered masses, with

not a single person stood still remaining in the venue. The variety of dances presented a

kind of ‘Choose Your Character’ choice: would it be a drunk dad swaying with bottle in hand,

a young child holding hands with their mother rhythmically kicking their legs, or perhaps one

of the many fedora-donned, tie-wearing Madness-enthusiasts singing every word? The short

masquerade of an encore was shortly followed by a double-bill of a cover of Prince Buster’s

‘Madness’ and the band’s colossal single ‘Night Boat to Cairo.’

For a band with nothing to prove, Madness conducted themselves as if all shades of doubt

were against them. It is the very essence of this mindset that has treated the band to its

illustrious career, they have never rested on their laurels and they continue ardently

choosing to remain as musically tight, as personally bound, and as cheekily lovable they

have ever been.