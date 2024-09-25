Smitten: An Album You’ll Fall Head Over Heels For

Joseph Nozedar reviews the Manchester indie-pop band’s 4th album as Smitten captures the hearts of fans with their nostalgic return to an 80s jangle pop sound.

Smitten (2024) is an ambush to the ears, a genre bouncing haze of nostalgia. The album harks back to past lives and past loves in both lyrical content and artistic pastiche. Somewhat nostalgic, yet refreshingly modern, with a lot of things I love sprinkled into the mix. Initially, I wasn’t sure what to make of it, but on my second listen, the infectious, euphoric energy radiating from the record took hold and a smile crept onto my face that stayed for the entirety of the album.

Written between the US and UK over a two-year period, Smitten finds Pale Waves reflecting upon their Northern roots and adolescent memories. Deviating from the rebellious pop punk sound of the 2022 album Unwanted, this new record is a melting pot of past influences. It draws inspiration from the synths of the ’80s, jangle pop of the ’90s, and the pop-rock scene of the mid-2000s.

The album begins with the explosive and hypnotic single, ‘Glasgow’, a track that singer Heather Baron-Gracie has proclaimed her personal favourite from the album, it offers a glimpse of the nostalgic energy and artistic growth present throughout the album.

But Smitten isn’t purely a walk down memory lane. Modern pop hooks on tracks ‘This Is Not a Love Song’, ‘Gravity’ and ‘Kiss Me Again’ showcase the definite influence of contemporary pop. It manages to marry the catchiness of modern pop with intimate and personal lyrics and instrumentals that speak to you. Smitten does not dip into modern pop’s soulless sheen; songs like ‘Thinking About You’ offer a warm, authentic humanity that feels ingrained in the album’s DNA.

Image Credit: Kelsi Luck

This emotional depth is encapsulated by lead single ‘Perfume’. An excellent choice for the band’s first single and a personal favourite. Lead vocalist Heather sings about being totally enamoured with a person: “My mother says that when I want something I never let go / Call me obsessed but I don’t mind just as long as it’s all mine”. ‘Perfume’ is an infectious 1980/90s-leaning anthem reminiscent of bands like The Cure and The Cranberries. 80’s synths and 90’s jingle jangle guitars pull at the indie heart strings to create a joyous sound bath for the listener.

Encapsulating a beautiful, fleeting, youthful summer in under four minutes, ‘Last Train Home’, is a homage to the sound of The Sundays and The Cranberries. Heather’s bewitching siren-like vocals transport the listener back to the nineties. It’s indie pop at its finest, showcasing the album’s transportive power and reminding me why I first fell in love with indie music as a teenager.

While the band has deviated from their earlier sound, there are still shades of their pop-punk prestige and fierce attitude in track ‘Miss America’. This defiant attitude coupled with the honesty of Heather’s openly queer lyrics and the band’s increasing visibility within the LGBTQ+ community, serve to deepen the emotional resonance of the record. When interviewed on the album, Heather stated that Smitten aims to capture the excitement, euphoria, and even confusion that come with early queer relationships. The band integrates their personal experiences into the music in a way that feels empowering for their LGBTQ+ fans.

With Smitten’s melting pot of influences, Pale Waves have crafted a multifaceted sound that can only be considered their own. Smitten will add further depth to their live setlist and another edge to an already sharp and versatile band. As Heather has said: “These will be the best Pale Waves shows to date. The UK is home for us, so these shows are even more special and we’re so excited to get to play songs from Smitten live.”