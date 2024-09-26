Why Underconsumption Core is the refreshing movement our planet desperately needs

The Underconsumption Core trend on social media represents a conscious effort to rethink modern consumer behaviour and its broader social, economic and environmental impacts. The trend shows people deliberately buying less and instead, cherishing what they already have and use. It signals a move away from the traditional patterns of excessive consumption that flood our screens every day, reflecting a deeper shift towards mindful and sustainable living. But what caused this shift in our buying habits?

Environmental and Sustainability Concerns

Growing fears and awareness of environmental issues such as waste and resource depletion, has led many consumers to question the necessity of excessive consumption. Fast fashion contributes to approximately 92 million tons of textile waste annually (Ellen MacArthur Foundation, 2018). It takes around 7,500 litres of water to make a single pair of jeans, equivalent to the amount of water the average person drinks over a period of seven years. (UN News, 2019)

Sustainable lifestyles that have existed for decades such as minimalism and slow living (think the beloved Maire Kondo) which are being more commonly adopted to reduce environmental footprints. Many consumers are also more conscious about where their products are coming from, how they are made, by who and how ethically? Our hunger for excess consumption and extreme resource extraction across the world has serious implications. For example, the overconsumption of technology and lithium batteries has fuelled increased demand for cobalt, 70% of which is mined in the Democratic Republic Congo under often dangerous and exploitative conditions. This over-reliance on DRC cobalt supply has contributed to environmental degradation and conflict, as armed groups exploit mining revenues to fund violence and instability in the region.

Economic Shifts and Financial Constraints

Over the last few years, inflation and global pandemics have led people to revaluate their buying habits as rising costs have caused bills and rent to soar. But critics argue that the trending movement of underconsumption isn’t new, as many lower-income individuals have lived this way for generations, making it seem tone-deaf considering the current cost-of-living crisis in the UK. Additionally, unlike today’s generation, bombarded by influencers and advertising, our parents and grandparents naturally embraced a more mindful approach—repairing torn or stained clothes instead of replacing them, a lifestyle that now aligns with modern underconsumption trends.

Minimalism and Mental Health

Whatever your views of underconsumption core, we know that mindless buying does not bring happiness and if it encourages more people to pursue their hobbies and passions, that is a good thing! Excessive consumerism has been linked to stress, anxiety and feelings of emptiness. Seeking out meaningful experiences and a minimalist lifestyle is guaranteed to improve your well-being. Moreover, the trend towards spending on experiences rather than possessions has been growing among younger generations, for example, travel and cultural experiences. This is called the “Experience Economy”, coined by Pine and Gilmore in 1999, and argues that people now place greater value on experiences like travel or wellness activities over goods.

How to avoid overconsumption as a Fresher?

In the summer of 2021, as I prepared to move into university halls for the first time, I found myself caught up in the need to buy things – lots of things. Social media, YouTube vlogs, and countless online checklists insisted that a successful start to university life depended on having the perfect setup. I was convinced I needed a new wardrobe, kitchen utensils, crockery, bedding, storage boxes, and more. Every post I saw seemed to showcase the “ideal” student room, complete with pastel-coloured decorations, fairy lights, and every type of gadget. Even Freshers’ Week, hyped up in group chats and on social media, seemed to demand new outfits for every night out. The message was clear: to fit in and be prepared, I needed to buy.

We’re constantly bombarded with messages encouraging us to buy, upgrade, and accumulate. Social media, online shopping, and influencer culture have heightened this, creating a constant sense of needing more, and that somehow, without the newest or trendiest items, we’re unprepared or missing out.

Yet, looking back, it’s easy to see how unnecessary most of those purchases were. Instead of rushing to buy new things, I could have borrowed from flatmates or used what I already had. In fact, sharing essentials – whether a cooking utensil or an outfit for a night out – often became the foundation for new friendships. The pressure to accumulate didn’t enrich my experience; it just added unnecessary costs. The memories of first year I cherish now aren’t of the fast-fashion tops I bought and barely wore – they’re of lending clothes to friends (only to have them reappear months later) and making connections over shared necessities.

If you’re a fresher looking to make friends, skip the shopping spree. Try sharing and borrowing with your new flatmates instead – it’s a far better way to connect than overconsuming!