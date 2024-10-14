TikTok Star to Pop Icon: How Addison Rae transformed into the internets It Girl

Emma-Jane Bennett dissects Addison Rae’s single ‘Diet Pepsi’ and the pop phenomenon behind how a short 15 seconds of TikTok fame propelled her into a successful music career and frequent collaborations with Charli XCX.

In July of 2019, a cheerleader from Louisiana, Addison Rae, rose to fame through her trending dances, dating troubles, and internet scandals. The ex-honorary Hype House member amassed a whopping 88.7 million followers on the platform, making her the fifth most followed influencer on TikTok. However, like many viral TikTok creators (and I mean many), Addison endured much scrutiny and was eventually labeled as ‘cringe’ and ‘famously talentless’, specifically after starring in the Netflix film He’s All That. Caught in the age-old debate of style and substance, Rae has been thrown under the microscope of the general population to be scrutinised or scrap-heaped.

2021 rolled around and Addison stunned in all black latex for her first single ‘Obsessed’. Though the LP wasn’t released until 2023, ‘Obsessed’ had everyone, well, obsessed! Referred to as “the new Britney”, Addison’s solipsistic debut surprised the internet with pop girlie vocals and a Madonna-esque music video. Now, online fanatics know the pipeline from TikTok influencer to ‘serious’ musician too well, seen with Dixie Damilio, Loren Gray, Chase Hudson, and more. Backlash, consequently, was present rising up against ‘Obsessed’ and her reputation suffered.

The bizarreness of her single surprised all as she was never really known for her vocal talent, more so for her dance moves. This shaped the way for her as she then collaborated with the biggest brat of them all, Charli XCX, on new song “2 die 4” (2023). Now this tune, let me tell you, absolutely changed the game for Addison, with Twitter lauding the sardonic pop seductress aesthetic it enjoyed. Addison Rae Tumblr It Girl Era? In the summer of 2023, AR’s summer, the edgy, eclectic, and alternative aesthetic took Tumblr by storm. Lana Del Rey was reviving Americana with the single “A&W” (2023), messy eyeliner and smudged lipstick was smeared on everyone’s faces, and cigarettes became a three-meal-a-day diet plan (what’s new?). The pop girlies were killing it and Addison started to carve a space in the pantheon, claiming the title of the internet’s newest It Girl.

Image Credit: Henry Redcliffe via Addison Rae’s Instagram

Flash forward to 2024, Addison Rae entering her brat era featuring on Charli xcx’s “Von dutch a.g. cook remix”. Neon green (specifically #8ACE00) had (actually still has, because brat girl autumn is here) the gay sons and thought daughters in a chokehold. The SWEAT tour was announced with Charli xcx and Troye Sivan, and fans hoped and prayed for Rae to appear as surprise guest. And well, she did!

But “Diet Pepsi” (2024), Addison Rae’s breakout single, skyrocketed to #50 on the charts and shows no sign of slowing down. With the song’s Lana Del Rey-esque energy, the track has captivated those on TikTok. Fully embracing herself in her newfound artistic path, Rae has confidently stepped into the spotlight as a pop girlie, defying critics with her effortless and nonchalant cool on social media. Now, her unreleased track ‘Give Me More’, is doing numbers on TikTok, SoundCloud, and YouTube, with fans eager to hear more (they are taking the title of the tune quite literally).

Her transformation to cool girl has been a big change for the TikToker-to-popstar pipeline and, on behalf of her fans, it’s safe to say that everyone is glad that this has worked out for her. The writing is on the wall: the world is finally prepared for Addison Rae to dominate the pop scene.