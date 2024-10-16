Why I chose Leiden: A student’s insights on studying abroad in the Netherlands

When I stepped off the train to find myself in the small city of Leiden, I wondered what I had got myself into. In contrast to the bustle and chaos of Leeds, Leiden’s picturesque canals and quaint, old houses felt like a breath of fresh air. However, in typical Leeds student fashion, having been spoiled with endless choices of things to do and great nightlife, I felt a little sense of dread about what I was to expect from the charming university city of Leiden. But looks can be deceiving and little did I know the week I was in for…

As part of the orientation week that the university organises for international students, we became immersed in the city and met lots of other new students from all over the world. Blessed with good weather (before the horrendous rain kicked in), we had a week filled with cycling, canals, cats and clubbing.

We quickly became familiar with the drinking culture in the Netherlands. Though there is no doubt that the students here drink heavily, the culture is much more social and recreational than in the UK. Borrels are a common form of socialization in the Netherlands during which people meet up for drinks and snacks of deep-fried food such as bitterballen and fried cheese sticks—so it’s a good job that we have been cycling everywhere! To many of the English exchange student’s dismay, pints are not a thing here. Instead, they serve beer in vaasjes or fluitjes, which are glasses smaller than half-pints. They also seem to love a lot of head on their beers, which back in the UK would definitely make it onto disappointing pints! Though one would expect to be drinking Heineken and Amstel the most when coming to the Netherlands, I have found that Grolsch beer has been the student beer of choice, being nicer (and cheaper) than Heineken.

The local clubs are sparse, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not to say it doesn’t allow for a fun night out. NEXT draws many parallels with Leeds’s very own Drydock with its main feature being karaoke, meaning that karaoke day has turned from a Tuesday to a Thursday for us. However, it’s all fun and games until the Dutch frat boys waltz in, queue a bunch of terrible Dutch songs and then leave, meaning that all of us international students stand puzzled and confused, attempting to rap in Dutch (a task that I can confirm is not easy). Safe to say the frats don’t like the international students much.

Nevertheless, there are still some great spots for techno lovers with Amsterdam and Rotterdam being an easy 30–40-minute train away, though be prepared for a humbling trip home at 7am with all the people commuting to work.

Since the orientation week we have been exploring Leiden more, discovering the best local spots for a drink and cute cafes. Only a five-minute walk from my accommodation, there is the beautiful Botanical Garden, with free entry for students at the University of Leiden. It is a peaceful haven and has a vast array of plants, varying from Chinese, Japanese, and Mediterranean gardens, and of course most importantly it has a cute café. It is also home to the Observatory, which, if you’re lucky enough, may be a place where you have one of your lectures.

Something very different from living in Leeds, being bang smack in the middle of the country means we are surrounded by mass bodies of water. Paddle boarding on the canals is a fun activity, which can also include a quick swim if you’re feeling brave! There are also beautiful beaches nearby, either a 30-minute bus ride or bike ride away. Kitesurfing seems to be popular with locals and is fascinating to watch from the sidelines as they weightlessly glide along the water and up into the sky. But beware of the jellyfish and the seagulls, they are huge and everywhere, and they will try to steal your deep-fried fish!

A highlight so far has been Leiden Pride held on the 6th September, it definitely stands out in comparison to Pride’s held in the UK as a more unique procession of canal boats rather than a parade down the streets. The atmosphere was buzzing, with bright colours, balloons and music blasting – the only downside is it makes you want to join everyone on the boats. And if it couldn’t get any more Dutch, they had a small festival of music where the stage sat underneath the windmill in Lammermarkt.

The overarching takeaway so far is that the weather is completely unpredictable here, and I thought it was bad in Leeds. One minute it’s blue skies and sunny, the next minute you’re caught cycling in the pouring rain and thunderstorm (I know I’m really not beating the British stereotype of always talking about the weather!). Nevertheless, in the short time I have been in Leiden I have had a wonderful time, and to summarize I will use the common Dutch word, ‘gezellig’, although there is not a direct translation into English, but from what I can understand it means ‘cozy and pleasant’, surrounded by good people and good times.

Words by Stella Burgon