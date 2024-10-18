Leeds dwindling nightlight – a good or a bad thing?

With Leeds’ renowned bustling nightlife, students spill out onto the streets every

night in search of the best spots for cheap drinks and great music. However, it’s hard

to ignore the signs that the future of Leeds’ nightlife may be at risk. Is the city’s bar

and club scene starting to dwindle?

The recent closure of Walkabout has left both long-term fans and newer students in

shock. Once a place where the sounds of students enjoying their night filled the air, it

now stands silent, marking a significant change in the nightlife landscape. It seems

that, perhaps the bar and club scene in Leeds may indeed be starting to fade.

However, to which extend is that actually a negative thing? Is this affecting the

overall experience and culture of university life or is it simply encouraging students to

socialise in new ways and through different activities?

It appears that more and more students are starting to shift their preferences towards

daytime activities, alcohol-free events, or smaller, more intimate gatherings. Is

internet culture promoting slow living, and subtler activities? From cosy intimate

dinners and painting sessions to coffee dates and walks at the park, it is safe to say

that students are finding new ways to enjoy student life without the need for nightlife

and alcohol.

As these changes unfold, it’s clear that the nightlife scene in Leeds is evolving. This

transformation could lead to a more diverse social landscape, where students create

deeper connections in various settings, ultimately enriching their university

experience in ways that extend beyond traditional nightlife norms and expectations.

Words by Aria Aristotelous