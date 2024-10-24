Domestic Violence Awareness Month: fighting the stigma

Since 1989, October has been known as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), a time to support victims and survivors of domestic violence and listen to their stories. In this time, it is imperative that we acknowledge the devastating impact that domestic violence instils, and reflect upon its far-reaching consequences. Domestic violence is an epidemic that continues to spread across the UK at an alarming rate, with 1 in 5 adults experiencing domestic abuse in their lifetime. This demonstrates the severity of domestic violence across the country and shows the need for awareness and action to combat this issue. Unfortunately, domestic violence is highly underreported and it is estimated that only around 24% of instances of domestic abuse are reported to the police. Of these reported cases, even less are prosecuted meaning few victims receive justice. Thus, it is likely that thousands of people are suffering from domestic violence and its after effects in silence. Why is domestic abuse so underreported and how can we act to combat domestic violence this October?

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence is characterised by aggressive or violent behaviour within the home that is inflicted by a spouse or partner. According to Refuge, the UK’s largest domestic abuse organisation, domestic abuse is ‘a pattern of behaviours on the part of the abuser designed to control their partner’. Perpetrators of domestic violence often aim to destroy the autonomy and confidence of their victims. The types of abuse that can fall under the category of ‘domestic violence’ include (but are not limited to) emotional, psychological, physical, sexual and economic abuse:

Emotional abuse is an attempt to manipulate, intimidate and gain control over someone by belittling or isolating them. An abuser may display jealous and possessive behaviours, monitor their victim, threaten them or intentionally damage their friendships and family connections. Psychological abuse is characterised by threatening and intimidation of a victim, including coercion, shifting blame and gaslighting.

Physical abuse involves harming or attempting to harm a victim. Denying a victim access to health care, forcing them to drink alcohol or take drugs, abandoning them in an unfamiliar place and damaging property are all forms of physical abuse as well as physical harm.

Sexual abuse is the forcing, manipulating or coercing of a victim to take part in sexual acts without their consent.

Economic abuse is the attempt to restrict a victim’s access to money, through depriving them of access to money but also preventing them from attending and obtaining work or receiving education, ultimately rendering them financially dependent.

Over 75,000 people are at high risk of serious injury or murder because of domestic abuse. Domestic violence can be a one-time occurrence, but it often continues over a long period of time, with victims suffering for an average of 2.5 years before seeking help.

Who is affected by domestic violence and what are the consequences?

Domestic violence affects everyone. The consequences of domestic violence are varied and widespread. Victims of domestic violence may suffer physical injury or experience significant mental distress or depression, which may lead to trauma. In fact, between 2022 and 2023 6.5% of male DV victims and 2.8% of female DV victims considered taking their own lives. This demonstrates the urgent need to eradicate domestic violence in the UK.

It is vital that domestic violence victims are supported, especially when they find that they are unable to leave their abuser because often, they are not the only ones at risk. In 2023, it was recorded that over 105,000 children are living in homes where there is a high-risk of domestic abuse. Not only does this pertain a threat to the safety of a victim’s children but the knowledge of domestic violence taking place often culminates in children experiencing significant mental distress which can lead to depression and social isolation.

Leaving a perpetrator already poses a huge risk upon victims of domestic abuse, given that the threat of serious physical injury and death rises significantly after separation. At the same time, sufferers of domestic violence can find themselves unable or unwilling to leave their abuser. This issue has been heightened by the cost-of-living crisis. As expenses continue to soar across the UK, the circumstances for domestic abuse victims, especially those experiencing economic abuse, grows more precarious.

Although anyone can experience domestic abuse, in most cases, a woman experiences domestic abuse at the hands of a man. In 2021, 1.7 million women were victims of domestic abuse as opposed to 699,000 men. Furthermore, women are more likely to repeatedly experience domestic abuse, experience sexual violence or even be injured or killed. With domestic violence reported as a factor contributing to the situation of 40% of homeless women, it is evident that we must tackle this issue now to protect women across the UK.

Why does domestic violence often go unreported?

It is estimated that half of all instances of domestic violence go unreported. This can be attributed to several factors, namely that reporting domestic violence rarely leads to prosecution. From 2019-2020, there were 55,000 reports of harassment, domestic abuse, sexual assault and rape recorded by police. Shockingly, less than 3% of these cases resulted in prosecution.

Given that reporting domestic abuse can be highly stressful and resurface trauma for victims, it is understandable that people feel they cannot report their experiences, especially when there is no guarantee of justice. This reflects the risk that victims take when making a report or reaching out for help, especially if they still live with their abuser. They may fear for the safety of themselves or their children if their abuser discovers evidence of them attempting to contact domestic violence organisations or file a police report.

There is a social stigma around reporting domestic abuse, that is felt particularly among male victims. According to ManKind, in 2023, it was recorded that 21% of male victims are unable to tell anyone that they are suffering from domestic abuse. It is tragic that men suffering the effects of domestic violence feel like they are unsupported or cannot share their experiences with others. Therefore, it is essential that we fight this stigma to better support all victims of domestic violence.

Combatting and preventing Domestic Violence

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is crucial in the fight to combat and prevent cases of domestic violence in the UK and across the globe. There are many things you can do to support victims and survivors of domestic violence this October.

Although domestic violence is difficult to prevent, the importance of reporting instances of abuse and inappropriate behaviour should be highlighted. Results from a January 2021 YouGov survey show that 71% of women experienced sexual harassment in public space, however 95% did not report it. If all cases were reported, this could decrease cases of domestic violence across the UK, if perpetrators are prosecuted. Sharing stories of survivors reporting and overcoming domestic violence can help to break the stigma around reporting instances of abuse and give others the courage to speak up. It is important to educate yourself on domestic abuse: knowing the signs and listening to the stories of victims and survivors means that you can help to support people who are living with devastating effects of abuse. You can also donate to domestic violence charities or support the essential work they do by volunteering your time at your local domestic violence services. The UN Women’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence will take place between 25 November and 10 December 2024. You can find out more about the campaign to end the unacceptable violence against women and girls at www.unwomen.org. It is essential that we treat domestic violence as an urgent issue in the UK and take action to combat its devastating effects. We must support victims and survivors of domestic violence to make the UK a safer place, particularly for women.

Where to find help

You are not alone. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, or recognises that they are behaving abusively, help is available:

The Freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, ran by Refuge, provides support at 08082000247.

Leeds Women’s Aid is open to enquiries about support and refuge 24/7 at 01132000247.

ManKind Initiative offers support for male victims of domestic violence at 182334224 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).

Galop offers help for people who identify as LGBT+ at 08009995428 or help@galop.org.uk.

If you think you may be behaving abusively towards your partner, contact Respect Phone Line at 08088024040 for non-judgemental support and advice.

Words by Jess Hill