CRASH celebrate 1 Year of The Next Big Thing

Bored of the monotony of today’s big names in music, leaving you looking for the next big thing? Well, look no further than what’s on your doorstep. The team at Crash Records have been way ahead of you in spotlighting the best emerging talent, every week across their platforms and offering them free/donation based gigs in store. What was once a place of just buying black PVC has now turned into an eventful artistic showcase, squeezing drum kits, congas and tripping over wires in the clutter of musical memorabilia.

A 1st birthday calls for a party, so how should we celebrate? Evacuate the shop floor and put on a sold-out show. The 1 year anniversary gig at Oporto not only commemorates the running of this honourable title bestowed on almost 100 artists, but has a rich line-up composed from their roster of Next Big Thingers. Names like Coal Mob, Private Reg and Eva Kiss all brought their individuality, with some pounding their tunes into your ears while they selfishly wore massive ear muffs, while others chose to bring more of an unplugged, intimate vibe. Some were swinging off the Oporto’s mirrorball… not quite, but we were almost pouring into the rest of the bar from the quaint gig room. Surely, this is a statement on our close-knit music scene.

Speaking to the creator Matthew himself, he stresses for both local artists and avid music fans to get involved. ‘It’s really important to support local talent. This opportunity brings them into a community of really supportive artists who help each other out. Without community all these people wouldn’t be here’ as he refers to the sell-out gig. Follow Crash and get involved!

Words by Eszter Vida