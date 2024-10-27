Exploring The Cure’s Legacy: A Fragile Thing

Joseph Macauley dives into The Cure’s new single and his hopes for their upcoming album.

The new Cure single A Fragile Thing arrived on Wednesday in the shape of a luscious piano

led ballad. Its fuzzy front and centre bassline feels modern, alongside instrumentation that

wouldn’t feel out of place on Disintegration. Their quintessential sound finds itself as

comfortably at home in the 2020’s as it did three or four decades ago.



And of course, this acts as the velvety-black backdrop for Smith’s lamenting vocals, which

once again show his knack of making deep melancholy catchy. In his own words, A Fragile

Thing is ‘the love song on the album… it is about how love is the most enduring of

emotions… and yet at the same time incredibly fragile.’ This balance can certainly be felt in

the delicate arrangement and fantastic production, courtesy of Smith and Paul Corkett.

‘There’s nothing you can do to change the end’ sings Smith, and yet the band seem

resolutely in control of their own fate. Alone, released last month, proved a vintage Cure

opener of grand proportions. A Fragile Thing strikes while the iron is still hot, providing fans a

second indulgence in as many months.



For the aging goth rocker, this single may well anticipate one more eyeliner and hairspray

adorned tour date, or else inspire experimental first time looks for a new generation of eager

fans. Until the arrival of the band’s new album Songs Of A Lost World next month, these two

new tracks will have to suffice. But to all the Roberts and Siouxsies young and old, keep the

hairspray on hand. Goth’s saviours are almost back!

Words by Joseph Macauley.