Can’t Pretend To Know: What’s Next For The Murder Capital?

Thomas Taylor-Shenton explores The Murder Capital’s future, as well as reflecting on their most recent single.

Irish five-piece, The Murder Capital, had fans bursting with excitement at the prospect of a third album after the release of their new single, Can’t Pretend To Know, on 23rd September. With the notable change in sound and style in their second album, Gigi’s Recovery, in comparison to their debut, When I have Fears, there’s a real anticipation building within fans as it’s only natural to expect the band to get better with their growing experience. Having recently supported rock and roll legends Pearl Jam on their tour of the UK and Ireland, the band will certainly have made an excellent impression on avid rock and post-punk fans who were lucky enough to attend the gigs.

In terms of the track itself, it’s an excellent first single with pulsing drums (leaving the snare beaten into your brain), enchanting sax and of course James Mcgovern’s raw vocals, all coming to a cocophony of energy and intensity. It’s a track not all-new sounding but who can complain with TMC’s previous records?

There is yet to be confirmation of an album release but the band bless Brudenell Social Club on April 21st, where hundreds of Doc Martens will be sure to be stomping to the beat of the latest Murder Capital track, as fans all over Can’t Pretend To not be excited about this brilliant band.

