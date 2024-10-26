Victoria’s Secret Runway Comeback

THE VICTORIA’S SECRET RUNWAY SHOW IS OFFICALLY BACK!! And honestly, I couldn’t be more excited. I have always been in awe of the glitz and the glamour of the runways, captivated by the wings and the larger-than-life runway moments. So, after a 6-year hiatus, on the night of October 15th, I found myself in my favourite Victoria’s Secret pyjamas, ready to watch the highly anticipated return of the ‘oh-so-iconic’ VS show.

Taking over New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard, Victoria’s Secret focused on its new collection of lingerie. The show was divided into 6 segments – Modern Heritage, Twinkle, Heroes, Atelier Unwrap, The Magic, and The Finale. Of course, the runway was also graced by a star-studded line-up – with it-girls like the Hadid sisters, Anok Yai and Imaan Hammam to the OG angles including Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill and Tyra Banks. With such an iconic cast, I wasn’t surprised when I saw that Victoria’s Secret popularity increased by 13% since the show – according to @databutmakeitfashion on Instagram.

Photo Credits: Kevin Mazur / Gettyimages.com

Gigi Hadid Opened the Show and all I can say is – WOW. Rising from the stage floor, Gigi adorned an all-pink look, wearing a silk camisole onesie paired with strappy stilettoes. Of course, this moment was made even more iconic with the classic Victoria’s Secret pink wings that expanded behind her as she walked the runway. This year however, the wings, as breath-taking as they are, came with a more meaningful update – made from PETA-approved faux feathers they signal the brand’s shift towards a more ethical and sustainable approach.

Photo from @lilamoss via Instagram Photo from @voguemagazine via Instagram

In a surprising rock-and-roll segment of the show, Kate Moss made her Victoria’s Secret debut, very fittingly wearing an edgy, black, sheer lace slip gown with matching black feathery wings. And if that wasn’t iconic enough, just moments before, her daughter Lila Moss made her equally stunning debut, walking down the runway as Tyla, who also looked gorgeous as ever, was performing. Wearing an angelic rusty-pink set, paired with a fringe coat in the same colour, she had custom silver wings that read “Lila” AND “VS”.

Photo from Gettyimages.com

Shes baaaackk!!! Bella Hadid surprised everyone making her dramatic return to Victoria’s Secret fashion show. I think my jaw dropped when I saw her emerge amidst Cher’s performance of “Believe”. Wearing a fiery red ensemble which included a hot-red lace bra and underwear set, she switched out her angel wings for a massive furry, ombre coat that trailed behind her. Bella closed out Cher’s performance and what we thought was the end of the show ….

That was until OG angel and iconic VS model Tyra Banks, elevated beneath the stage after it cleared. Setting the tone for the grand finale, she commanded the runway in a dazzling corset, glittering leggings, and a metallic cape. Halfway down, the 52 models of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret show followed behind, bringing the finale to an unforgettable end.

Photo from Getty Images

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show comeback was nothing short of spectacular. While I absolutely loved their return, I do think there is still some room for improvement. If the future shows continue to innovate while staying true to the glitz and glamour that made them iconic, Victoria’s Secret has the potential to not only recapture its former glory but also redefine what it means to be an inclusive, forward-thinking brand. I, for one, can’t wait to see this new chapter of Victoria’s Secret.