Take a Deep Breath: Inhaler are Back

Daniel Brown explores whether the foundation to Dublin indie-rock outfit Inhaler is built on entwined nepotistic roots or due to their personal curated talent.

Cryptic video messages, purifying online presence to a near vapid state of nothing, teasing clues to get a cult following excited. Believe it or not I am not describing a poorly written comic book movie pseudo serial killer with a clan of faceless, nondescript goons, I am in fact referring to Inhaler – the indie pop rock 4-piece who have teased the release of their third studio album.

The group removed all content from their Instagram page earlier this year to wipe their slate clean ahead of a new area after the success of their sophomore album, ‘Cuts and Bruises’. A talented group of young musicians, a plethora of modern guitar bangers and a clamouring fan base, this band has the world at its feet, but is the legion of diehard fans they’ve accumulated throughout the release of two studio albums a representation of magnificent music or has their fame been garnered in a nepotistic nature?

Image Credit: @lewsvans

Hailing from Blackrock, Dublin, Inhaler are a major outfit in the current indie rock scene, with a cult-following and an impressive body of work they’re about to add to. Composed of bassist Robert Keating, drummer Ryan Mcmahon, lead guitarist Josh Jenkinson and most notably for this article, lead singer Elijah Hewson, son of supremely famous frontman Bono of U2 fame. If you don’t know who Bono is then I implore you to do a speedy google search of “Bono controversy” and allow the sheer volume of debates over debacles to envelope you and consume your free time whole as you scour over the hilariously split public opinion of him. Failing that, you could ask any family member over 40 about his existence and I’m sure they’ll have a certain outlook on the man. Regardless of society’s views, Bono is a big name in the music industry whatever way you slice it, and thus by the power of mother nature herself Elijah Hewson and Inhaler are privy to some heinous accusations from some of the greatest musical critics’ planet Earth has to offer (pretentious indie music snobs who haven’t a shred of musical ability themselves).

Blanket statements are often difficult in such debates of nepotism, with every case having its own nuances, but I’m going to make one right off the bat in order get my point across and more importantly out of fear any of my sarcasm won’t come across in writing. I am a big fan of Inhaler’s music; I think it is top notch indie rock, and their live performances are praised highly. They’ve played massive support slots and not looked out of place and undoubtedly have a big future ahead of them.

But Dan, if you think their music is good then what does it matter if the band’s lead singer’s dad is the lead singer of my dad’s favourite band? (how’s that for a tongue twister). Fantastic question imaginary reader I am making up to segue into my next point. To me the matter of nepo babies isn’t as black and white as to check a birth certificate and immediately proceed to slag off the offspring of some rich white dude. I am of the volition that in music (on the whole) cream rises to the top, and similarly once at the top it is sink or swim, should a band get put on a pedestal and be shite for lack of a better term, they won’t succeed. To see Inhaler reach the release of two critically well-received albums and a handful of UK and American tours and be poised to only go higher shows the musical ability at the very least in the lane of their genre. As simple as it would make my job to end the article at that, it wouldn’t make for a very good read, thus we shall delve a little deeper.

Inhaler. Image Credit: @lewsvans

The prevailing argument for the pessimistic music listeners of the world is that Inhaler are led by a definitive nepo baby and regardless of musical ability they would always get to the top via Bono’s fame alone. For those readers who aren’t entirely up to date on industry lingo, or have never heard of the Kardashians, a “nepo-baby” is someone who got their career on the basis of their family’s pre-established fame, clout and pedigree. Basically, picture Bono essentially calling every producer in the phonebook and willing Inhaler into existence. However, if you look past these blind accusations, you’ll find Inhaler formed at school, albeit a private one, in 2012, 6 years prior to the release of their first piece of music, a 6 year period in which they spent gigging at small venues for which they weren’t booked in order to hone their craft. Ergo they weren’t slapped together overnight. When a band can perform as tightly as Inhaler and craft tunes as great as theirs then it’s entirely plausible that 6 years of gigging and practice would be more than enough to hit the ground running with music releases.

Whilst Inhaler’s music is top notch, I can’t blindly ignore the opportunities they’ve got. They all attended a fine private school and so the non-existent struggles they will have faced over access to instruments, gear and practice space leave little to the imagination. Furthermore, ahead of the release of their debut album ‘It won’t always be like this’ they received major press opportunities, with major names such as NME interviewing them early doors and even having a major feature on (trigger warning) James Corden’s Late Late show. The album certainly deserved coverage, it’s a personal favourite debut of mine, but it received one hell of a spotlight when most in their field barely get candlelight, and of course it prompts questions of what role did their connection to Bono play in this.

Inhaler. Image Credit: @lewsvans on Instagram

In keeping with my potent distaste for my hometown, I like to believe that where you come from doesn’t define you – a sentiment it would seem me and Elijah Hewson have in common albeit for massively different reasons. When watching any Inhaler interview where Bono is mentioned, it becomes blaringly apparent that the band’s frontman doesn’t revel in comparisons to his father. Often cringing at the mention of his old man, Hewson has a habit of quickly changing the topic or dismissing Bono’s influence. This is another key point to consider, individuality, or lack thereof. Yes, Hewson is the son of a successful frontman, yes, he will have had an affluent upbringing and access to a plethora of opportunities, but he’s carving out his own lane. Not as much can be said for Villanelle frontman and son of Liam Gallagher, Gene Gallagher.

Earlier this year I caught exciting, upcoming and one of my personal favourite indie bands Overpass live at beloved Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club. As any avid concert goer does, I was eager to investigate the support acts in my never-ending quest for new music that I can claim in the name of Dan before they reach even mild popularity. Howbeit, my lofty goals were snuffed by a band Villanelle who were supporting this tour amongst several other big tours in the indie scene despite having no music released. Upon their taking to the stage with pompous swagger and a frontman clad in high-viz, there was an air of familiarity in their mannerisms, most notably the aforementioned illuminous frontman. As songs began to be rattled off, I distinctively recall turning to my comrade in the pits of the audience and like a great scholar profoundly exclaiming, “bloody hell this bloke reckons he’s Liam Gallagher, doesn’t he?”. The kicker of this story and point of this bloated tangent was that this was indeed Liam Gallagher’s son, Gene, and the mere performance of 3 songs was enough to unmask his true identity like a Scooby-Doo villain. Getting back on track, whilst Gene Gallagher has decided on using a Liam Gallagher Lite stage presence and even supported Liam over the summer despite having a non-existent catalogue of music, Elijah Hewson went undetected as Bono’s genetic successor in my showing of Inhaler live performances to various U2 fanatic family members of mine.

Therein lies my point, Inhaler are their own entity. They may have had money growing up, inside knowledge of what it takes to make it and a powerful father figure, but who in the music industry nowadays hasn’t? Inhaler make great music, I can’t express that enough, but if you need all your music to be locally sourced, grass fed and fairtrade to allow it to pass through your ears then maybe they aren’t for you and that’s alright, but their talent is undeniable. So, to put a fine point on the question of are Inhaler are nothing more than wide eyed nepo babies? I don’t care. I continue to eagerly await their third studio album release and recommend any indie music fans do the same.

Words by Daniel Brown.