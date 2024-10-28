Halloween in Leeds: Nostalgia Meets Street Style

As temperatures drop and October settles in, the anticipation begins—Halloween is just around the corner, offering the perfect opportunity to embrace creative costumes alongside the best of Leeds’ autumnal fashion.

Leeds, renowned for its distinctive street style, finds itself once again at the centre of something much bigger—where fashion converges with cultural nostalgia and personal expression. This Halloween is shaping up to be a moment where the city’s flair for creativity and individuality shines, blending old school classics with fresh, modern twists. From the resurgence of animal prints to the revival of classic film costumes, here’s what’s shaping Leeds’ Halloween style this year—and how to make the most of it.

The Return of Animal Prints

Animal prints are making a bold comeback, a stylish nod to the Y2K era that’s back in full swing. Leopard, zebra, and snake patterns, once the hallmarks of early 2000s fashion, are effortlessly weaving their way into this year’s costumes. But what’s driving this revival? It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and accessibility—these prints not only channel fashion history but are also incredibly easy and budget-friendly to thrift or shop for.

Across campus, Hyde Park, and Headingly, animal prints are everywhere—from leopard-print Sambas to thrifted tube tops and Free People cardigans. Expect to see leopards, deer, and other animal-inspired costumes, with makeup taking these looks to the next level. A sleek cat-eye, headbands, or subtle animal face paint can refine and elevate the look. The beauty of animal prints is in their versatility; they’re just as relevant for a night out as they are for Halloween, fitting perfectly into a student’s wardrobe year-round.

Animal print make-up and costume ideas/Photos from Pinterest.com

The Return of the Fur

Over the past two years, fur jackets—both real and faux—have reclaimed their place as an autumn wardrobe essential. Whether it’s a nod to the glamor of the 70s or a revival of Y2K fashion, fur has become the ultimate layering piece, offering both warmth and sophistication as the weather cools. When it comes to Halloween, fur jackets add a sense of drama to any costume, transforming a simple outfit into a striking ensemble.

Take Cruella de Vil, for example—a fur jacket is the cornerstone of this iconic look, instantly evoking her unapologetic flair. But Cruella isn’t the only character or era you can channel with fur. Think of the classic Hollywood allure of Marilyn Monroe, draped in fur for a glamorous, old-school starlet vibe. Whether you’re embracing a villain or a screen icon, fur jackets elevate Halloween costumes, adding texture and visual interest to your look.

BDG Maxi Faux Fur Coat from Urban Outfitters/Photo from Urbanoutfitters.com

Cinematic Influence

Cinema has always been a driving force behind Halloween costumes, and last year’s wave of Barbie, Pearl, and Oppenheimer looks proved just how much influence the big screen holds. This year is no different, with films that once again set the tone for autumn style. From cult classics like Beetlejuice and Wicked to darker, moodier releases such as Saltburn, Smile, and The Substance, this season’s movies offer endless inspiration for Halloween costumes that blend film influence with individual style.

Classic film characters like The Bride from Kill Bill, Patrick Bateman, and the Joker remain Halloween favourites year after year. What keeps them fresh is their adaptability through street style. Rather than full replicas, it’s about reimagining them with statement pieces. For Beetlejuice, all you need is a black and-white striped top paired with modern tailoring. For the Joker, it’s bold makeup and green hair, paired with a statement jacket or thrifted suit. High boots or cowboy boots could even be made into the look of an Indiana Jones moment—these iconic looks are easily recognised but can be subtly elevated through everyday fashion.

Couples and Group Costumes

No Halloween is complete without the tradition of couples and group costumes, and this year is no exception. These looks are a staple of university life, offering a fun, cohesive way to celebrate as a flat or group of friends. From playful ideas like Dirty Martini and Espresso Martini to pop culture nods like Barbie and Ken, there’s plenty of room for creativity.

Expect to see groups dressing up as characters from iconic films and TV shows. Imagine Ratatouille for food lovers or Wanda and Cosmo for something light-hearted. Other popular ideas include Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit, and even timeless pairs like Beauty and the Beast. For those who love a laugh, costumes like Kiss, Marry, Kill or Magic Mike can bring out the humour, while group themes like Peaky Blinders, Alvin and the Chipmunks, or Avatar ensure everyone gets in on the fun.

These costumes aren’t just fun; they’re a chance to showcase the creativity and camaraderie that come with uni culture. Whether you’re coordinating as a couple or going all out as a group, these looks ensure that Halloween remains one of the most exciting nights of the year for Leeds students.

Photos from Pinterest.com

