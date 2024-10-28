How Aiming High Ends Up Feeling Low: The Dangers of Academic Perfectionism

Sitting opposite your laptop with your head in your hands, tears forming at the sight of a 69% grade on your latest essay. This is an image I am sure too many students can relate to. Although this may be the sign of a dedicated and high-achieving student, at what point does this become an unhealthy academic outlook?

If this is a regular occurrence for you, your study habits may be taking an destructive turn. You may often hear the adjective ‘perfectionist’ used in a positive context, almost as a brag. Yet, psychologists would heavily dispute this idea due to the self-criticism that accompanies this personality trait. In this article, I will delve deeper into the drawbacks of this quality. Unfortunately, it is so often glamourised and seen as desirable in the media.

Many people will be familiar with the productive ‘Day In the Life’ videos posted by influencers. The reality is that this is just a 10 second clip from their day. They are most likely omitting their moments of laziness and monotonous phone scrolling. You must remember that behind the lens, content creators are full of imperfections, with procrastination haunting them just as much as the ordinary person.

It goes without saying that at a Russell Group university, academic success is a shared goal amongst students. It is a goal of significant importance as it helps produce future leaders, doctors, journalists, and lawyers. But perfectionism is not a key pillar holding up one’s dream career.

Despite the positive connotations the the word provokes, psychologists report its dangerous side effects, ranging from procrastination and academic burnout to anxiety and depression. Students may joke about the consequence of academic burnout, such as normalising the phrase ‘menty b’. However perfectionism can pose a serious threat to students’ mental health if not correctly regulated.

But fear not! The good news is perfectionism can be overcome with the correct steps. By setting more reasonable goals and celebrating the small wins (even a marginal 1% gain) you will slowly move away from the unattainable goal of ‘perfect’.

By no means am I saying get out the balloons and put on your party hats for every 39% grade. Instead, do not be knocked down by failure and become a social recluse. As effectively summarised by Voltaire, ‘perfect is the enemy of the good’, and students could do without another enemy. Impending due dates and extensive reading lists are enough!

Whether you’re a STEM student angry at one unsolvable equation or an athlete frustrated at a near win, your focus can be shifted. Correct your vision and appreciate the sea of green ticks or silver medal before you, rather than things you have missed. Remember that neither Walt Disney, Steve Jobs nor Albert Einstein were perfectionists. They were rather the antithesis and welcomed failure with open arms.

Given that aiming high ends up feeling low, try simply aiming for better. I guarantee your university experience will become a lot more pleasurable.

Words by Imogen Farmer