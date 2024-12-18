John Galliano’s Decade at Maison Margiela: A Legacy of Transformation and Innovation

After ten glorious years, famous designer John Galliano marks his famous departure from luxury brand Maison Margiela. Galliano was appointed creative director at Margiela in 2014, his first position since his infamous exit from Dior in 2011. Since then, he’s transformed the iconic brand into a cultural phenomenon.

Margiela revolutionised the internet with their Artisanal S/S 24 Haute Couture collection. The trailblazing runway presentation garnered widespread acclaim, captivating audiences and setting the internet abuzz with admiration. Galliano’s exploration of fashion as art and storytelling through high couture craftsmanship and avant-garde aesthetics was daring. He incorporated delicate lace and repurposed fabrics with a bold color palette—delivering a personal but elegant collection. Galliano further cemented himself as a legendary designer redefining the possibilities of haute couture for the modern era.

During Galliano’s iconic reign with Margiela, sales grew significantly. According to OTB Group, Maison Margiela’s sales increased by 23% in 2023, even before the famous show in January. In 2023, Maison Margiela opened 24 new stores across multiple cities. That includes Los Angeles, Venice, Beijing, and many more. One fashion piece by Galliano created widespread impact online: the iconic Tabi shoe. When it launched in 1988, the shoe dominated the streets of London, New York, and Paris. Now, it can be spotted all over TikTok and Instagram.

The Tabi shoe/Photos from Bluebom via Pinterest.com

Galliano expressed his intense appreciation on Instagram, stating,

“Gratitude to my fashion family for this life-saving creative movement and the safe place we have built together”.

He emphasised the importance of the brand embracing his collective vision, which not only nurtured his artistic vision but his ability to experiment with new designs. Galliano admitted that since joining the brand, he has been living a better life. The designer struggled for years with alcoholism and addiction but has since been sober for a decade, stating how he mourns his old identity but is much happier with the new one. Galliano ensured the brand would be heavily respected and hoped to create a long-lasting legacy. It’s safe to say that Galliano exceeded those expectations.

Now the question is, where next? Galliano has been very tight-knit about his future decisions, stating,

“When the time is right, all will be revealed”.

The designer wrote,

“For now, I take this time to express my immense gratitude. I continue to atone and will never stop dreaming”.

Speculations continue to swirl around what the designer’s next move will be. In a fashion world dominated by clickbait and assumptions, we can only wait for Galliano himself to reveal it all.

Galliano has certainly created a name for himself, not only as a master of haute couture but also as a visionary who continues to push the boundaries of fashion.