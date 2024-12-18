Students Raise Concerns Over Degree Classification Changes

A social media post by a University of Leeds student has sparked concerns about changes to degree classification weightings.

A social media post by a University of Leeds student has sparked concerns about changes to degree classification weightings for students who began their studies in the 2022/23 academic year.

The post, shared on Facebook, claims the university has failed to communicate significant alterations to how final grades will be calculated, potentially affecting students’ degree outcomes.

The student’s post highlighted that the university is moving to a fixed weighting system, where the second year counts for one-third and the final year for two-thirds of the overall degree grade.

Previously, students could choose between this 1:2 weighting or an equal 1:1 split.

Additionally, the changes introduce stricter rules at grade boundaries. For instance, achieving exactly 60 will now be required to earn a 2:1 classification, eliminating the previous flexibility for students near the thresholds.

Students have expressed frustration, arguing that the changes, which alter how their academic performance is valued, were not communicated effectively before they started their studies.

Some feel this amounts to a retrospective adjustment of the rules, potentially undermining their efforts and final classifications.

The student behind the post called for a petition to push the university to delay implementing the changes until after the current cohort graduates.

When contacted, the University of Leeds confirmed the introduction of a revised degree classification algorithm in 2022.

The university explained that this change follows similar updates across the higher education sector, aimed at keeping degrees competitive and valuable.

The new system, which removed the 1:1 split, started applying to students who began their courses in the 2022/23 academic year. It was approved by the university’s Senate in July 2022 and included in the Student Contract.

The university clarified that these changes affect only students who began their studies in 2022 or later. Those who enrolled before this date will have their degrees calculated under the previous system, which offered greater flexibility in weighting and grade boundaries.

This clarification emphasises that the revised classification system is not a sudden change but a planned update, designed to align with wider practices across the higher education sector.

The situation highlights the importance of clear and proactive communication between universities and their student body to ensure significant changes are effectively understood and to minimise potential misunderstandings.

Words by Lana Conway