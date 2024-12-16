Reproductive Rights Society Launched at Leeds University Following US Election

A new Reproductive Rights Society has been launched at the University of Leeds, joining over 300 student societies available on campus.

A new Reproductive Rights Society has been launched at the University of Leeds, joining over 300 student societies available on campus.

The society aims to raise awareness about reproductive rights, provide information to students, and create a space for open conversations.

Martha Rundle, the society’s President, explained what prompted its creation: “It was definitely the result of the American election that kickstarted it, but it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while. I personally wouldn’t know where to go on campus to look for things like this when you’re in a crisis. We want to give people even a vague idea of what they can do and what their options are when they get in this situation.”

Recent political developments, such as Nigel Farage’s call for MPs to debate abortion limits, highlight the urgency of the society’s mission. For Rundle, these debates make the issue feel closer to home. “It’s so easy to see it happening in America, which is terrifying anyway, but when you hear it at a national level, it is so alarming.”

The society’s initial focus is on raising awareness and promoting education, both on campus and more broadly. They plan to create an environment where students can access accurate information and feel comfortable discussing these issues.

“Your bodily autonomy is completely your own thing, and it’s going to be a stressful situation, but it’s such an important thing to know about and to talk about openly.”

Though the society is still in its early stages—it was formally approved only in November—it has ambitious plans. Members are already organising awareness campaigns, including leafletting and posters, and are reaching out to other groups like Amnesty International to collaborate on projects.

The society also hopes to address reproductive rights globally, with plans to raise funds for people in countries where abortion is illegal. “We do want to have a global outlook too,” Rundle said. “In so many countries, it’s completely illegal. We want to look into fundraising for places like that.”

The group recognises the possibility of backlash, but Rundle is optimistic about how they will handle opposition. “We want to get a consensus in the committee about how we will approach opposition. There’s one thing about having an open debate and there’s one thing being heckled or shouted at and rising to it.”

Rundle also reflected on the challenges students might face when dealing with backlash from others, especially in light of the pro-life society that launched at the University of Manchester last year. “I can’t imagine if someone was going through something like this at the time to then know your peers were really against you. It makes the situation even more stressful than it already is. Say that someone chooses to not have an abortion, it’s still their right to be able to choose. It’s not that you’re pro every single person having an abortion, it’s that you should be able to choose what you do.”

Looking ahead, the society aims to build a stronger presence on campus. “Our first thing we want to get done is to raise more awareness of our society,” Rundle explained. “At the moment we’ve only really been on social media, but we want to definitely focus on doing some fundraising and also raising awareness—these are our two main things.”

The main message of the society is clear: students have the right to make their own decisions about their bodies, and the group is committed to fostering open, informed discussions in a supportive environment.

Words by Lana Conway