Winter Breakups: Powering Through and Finding Light

Winter is dim enough as it is, so dealing with a breakup in the midst of it is sure to make these colder days feel even more dreadful. If you happen to find yourself newly single, however, I can assure you there are so many people going through the same heartbreak. It’s officially…breakup season. This period between November and January sees an unusually high number of couples split, leaving many finding ways to cope through Christmas and the New Year.

Winter breakups are definitely not for the faint of heart; the season has proven to fuel negative effects and emotions for all sorts of reasons. Upcoming Christmas festivities can definitely intensify the sadness surrounding a breakup. When Christmas markets begin to get busy and couples seemingly appear everywhere, FOMO is sure to creep in. You can also find that the environment really is not on your side- when the weather outside is harsh, it’s easy to find yourself isolated, curled up in the comfort of your bedroom. Then, even if you do find yourself able to bear the cold, the shorter days and lack of vitamin D really inhibits the production of your “happy hormones”. When you’re already navigating these obstacles, healing can feel impossible. So, I’ve compiled some advice to find some light in these dark days.

Connect with Friends

Having a strong support system is crucial when going through this journey: someone to talk to or even just be around can create a distraction. I suggest leaning into the Christmas festivities that you may be avoiding. So many of the upcoming festive activities in Leeds can be enjoyed with your friends. The Leeds Christmas markets are a great place to debrief over a Baileys hot chocolate or enjoy some music. Plus, there’s nothing like a bit of retail therapy, even if you just treat yourself to some of their street food. By just having loved ones around, you can considerably reduce the negative emotions you might be holding onto. It’s important to remember you are not alone.

Focus on Yourself

Whether you’ve come out of a long-term relationship, or something a bit shorter, you should take this time to also enjoy being on your own, the opportunities it creates, and finding peace in your company. Prioritizing self-care will not only help you feel better during this healing process, but also improve your mental health for the future. The cold months provide the perfect opportunity to take cosy to the next level. Spend the next months journaling, meditating, and focusing on positive affirmations to heal emotionally from the turmoil of heartbreak.

Recognise and Accept Your Feelings

In order to start that first stage of healing, it’s important for you to accept that recovering at this time of year is hard. The process may feel very slow but you are essentially experiencing the troubles of winter alongside intense emotions too. Everybody goes through these things at a different pace and it may take you until the beginning of spring to start feeling like yourself again. No feeling is wrong and you should make the effort to recognise, accept, and accommodate your own feelings.

If you have become a victim of breakup season, these next few months will likely feel hard. However, with the support of your loved ones and the distractions of Christmas, you will begin to heal. There is no need to wait until the New Year to refresh and start over- begin to embrace the new you now.

Words by Lucy Bysouth