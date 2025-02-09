It’s a Coming of Age: Van Houten Gallery  

Van Houten graced the stage at Hyde Park Book Club last month, providing a shoegaze masterclass to a packed-out basement. After the success of their highly anticipated album, The Tallest Room (2024), which followed their self-titled record in 2019, the Leeds six-piece set out to raise vital funds for the recording of their upcoming projects. Showcasing exclusive new material to the sold-out room, their next record will undeniably be an amalgamation of swirling distorted guitar riffs with driving bass lines, tied together with Sadler’s brooding vocals. The sextet are ones to watch as they climb through the festival ranks and can be found next playing The Victoria Dalston in London on the 29th of March.

Van Houten are Louis Sadler (Vocals/Guitar), Henry Beaumont (Bass), Jake Ribton (Guitar), Jake Wrigglesworth (Keys), Ewan Barr (Guitar) and Lachlan Banner (Drums).

Image Credits: Arabella Wright