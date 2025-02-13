Night Time Economy in Leeds ‘Simply Unfeasible’ with Fewer Students Going Out

Last month, Leeds saw the closure of Old Red Bus station, a well-loved student hotspot, which was forced to shut its doors on January 18th 2025 due to financial difficulties.

The grassroots venue, which has been a staple for Leeds student nightlife, stated it is “simply unfeasible to continue”.

The closure is part of a wider trend affecting nightlife across student cities in the UK. Rising costs of accommodation, food and nights out, paired with the cost of living crisis, have placed significant financial strain on students.

As a result, many students are now spending less on leisure activities, leading to a decline in the night time economy.

Leeds also saw the closure of PRYZM, the UK’s largest club chain, in February 2024. The CEO, Peter Marks, described the cost of living as “singularly the biggest issue that we face” in the industry.

Marks explained how students are going out later and spending less, making it very difficult for the nightclub industry.

Beyond financial pressures, cultural shifts in student behaviour are also impacting the industry. Research indicates that young people are generally drinking less than previous generations. According to the NHS, a third of people under 25 have not consumed alcohol for at least a year.

Similarly, DrinkAware reports that 26% of those between 16 and 24 do not drink alcohol at all.

Many are now citing this as a primary reason for the decline in the night time economy. The CEO of Pryzm took a trip around Leeds between 7pm and 11pm and observed that ‘there were no more than 200 people out in the city’.

Students in Leeds have highlighted the difficulties they face.

One University of Leeds student mentioned:

“Due to the cost of living going up, many more people have to get jobs alongside their maintenance loan and so as a result don’t have as much time to go out”.

The balance between studying, part-time jobs and budgeting has led to many students cutting down nights out, shifting socialising habits to smaller gatherings at home or cheaper activities.

Another student echoed the same sentiment, emphasising their preference of socialising in the daytime over clubbing:

“Personally, I prefer catching up with my friends in a daytime setting, rather than a club. It’s cheaper, more enjoyable, and allows for proper conversations rather than just bumping into each other on a night out”.

They then went on to talk about the financial burden of going on regular nights out, particularly for those who drink less:

“The cost of getting an Uber back alone is quite a lot, so if you decide that you want an early night because you decided not to drink as much, it can end up being quite expensive”.

Another second year student discussed how due to the cost of drinks increasing, they have adjusted their drinking habits to make going out more financially feasible:

“We tend to now stay in till later and drink at home with a few mates to make the evening cheaper, compared to previously in the past going to a few bars and going out earlier.”

With the financial pressures and changing social habits of students, the traditional nightclub scene in Leeds and across the UK faces an uncertain future.

Words by Zara Lake