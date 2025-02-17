Leeds-Based Charity Helps People with Scars Regain Confidence Through Free Tattoos

Lili-Kitty Phillips talks to Kate Challinor, founder of the Inkredible Foundation, a Leeds charity dedicated to providing free tattoos for those with scars.

Located in Leeds, Kate Challinor is the driving force behind the Inkredible Foundation, a charity dedicated to helping people struggling with low self-esteem due to their scars.

The foundation provides free tattoos to individuals looking to reclaim confidence in their bodies.

The Inkcredible foundation offer these services at no cost to clients who have scars, often resulting from surgery, mastectomies or burns.

Kate Challinor transforms these marks into artistic tattoos, helping people heal emotionally as well as physically.

Kate recently shared her passion for her work with me.

“I believe that people from all walks of life carry scars – often it’s the hidden ones that need the most healing.”

She states her vision is to build an inclusive community that helps everyone overcome their past ‘fly’.

For Kate, this work is ‘a gift’, which is why she says she is committed to removing financial barriers so that anyone seeking healing can do so, without the added stress of money.

Looking ahead, Kate envisions reaching a point where she can fund other artists to extend her work even further.

She also hosts a range of events specifically designed for those impacted by scars. From restorative yoga sessions to empowering burlesque classes. These events through the Inkrecible Foundation aim to create safe spaces for individuals.

The Inkcredible foundation can be found on social media @theinkcrediblefoundation.