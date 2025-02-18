Leeds Medical School Criticised for Email Urging Students to Avoid Pro-Palestinian Clothing

Leeds UCU criticises Leeds Medical School, stating they “condemn all attempts to characterise expressions of solidarity with Palestinians as antisemitic”

The University of Leeds University and College Union (UCU) branch have released a statement stating they “condemn all attempts to characterise expressions of solidarity with Palestinians as antisemitic” by the University of Leeds.

The statement follows an email released by the School of Medicine to fourth-year medicine students that told students to avoid wearing ‘problematic’ clothing items during teaching, including pro-Palestinian items.

The email references a specific instance in which a student on a clinical placement was wearing a pro-Palestinian item of clothing, which was perceived as antisemitic, ‘hostile’ and ‘intimidating’ by a Consultant leading a teaching session.

A complaint was then made to the University of Leeds branch of the UCU.

The UCU’s statement, released on the 7th February, stated they “reiterate our call on the University to uphold our students’ right to freedom of expression, and we condemn all attempts to characterise expressions of solidarity with Palestinians as antisemitic.”

It goes on to state that whilst they “condemn antisemitism in all its forms”, they believe “many members of the Jewish community on campus and more broadly feel that solidarity with Palestinians is not just in line with their Jewish values but a moral imperative.”

They also “urge the University to protect the freedom of expression for staff and students on campus.”

The email sent to fourth year medical students stated that the university is following guidance set out by the General Medical Council (GMC). The GMC guidelines on Religious and Personal Beliefs state:

“A doctor’s faith and values can be a great personal support to them throughout their career. But there may be times when their personal beliefs can impact their practice.

“On these occasions, it’s important doctors are supported by their colleagues, employer or medical school. They should work together so they can practise in a way that’s in line with their beliefs, while making sure their patients can access the care they need.”

Whilst undergraduate student medics are not registered with the GMC, many of the rules outlined by individual medical schools are based on the standards laid down by the GMC and the Medical Schools Council, according to the BMA.

There has also been an open letter produced, addressing the administration, which has now received over 2,400 signatures, raising concerns around the email’s implications.

The letter has predominantly been signed by medical students, and is addressed to Dr Moe Thaw Oo, Head of Medicine and Surgery MB ChB.

The letter states: “As future doctors and members of a diverse society, we uphold the values of professionalism, inclusion, and the right to freedom of expression.”

It also states, whilst they recognise the importance of creating a safe environment for staff and students, “it is equally crucial to ensure that freedom of expression is not unjustly curtailed or conflated with hostility or discrimination.” It argues students “have the right to express our beliefs, including through our clothing, as long as it does not promote hatred or incite violence.”

The letter particularly aims at addressing how the issue was communicated and addressed to students.

One medical student stated the issue has arisen on ‘multiple’ student medical placements.

Leeds Palestine Solidarity Campaign told The Gryphon:

“It is a relief to see the UCU support students’ inalienable right to express Palestinian solidarity on UoL campus, and we hope to witness similar support being offered by other institutions in this city, such as Leeds City Council, when our marches for Palestine get framed as anti-semitic or hateful.”

“For 16 months we have marched for Palestine alongside Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and atheist citizens of Leeds, and we value the diversity of our movement as a great strength. We urge Leeds residents not to fear the stigmatisation of our movement, as standing against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and Israeli apartheid is a moral duty, one which we hope more residents will take on in the future.”

The University of Leeds declined to provide comment to The Gryphon.

Leeds University Medical School have also been contacted for comment.