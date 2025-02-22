Starmer is Right, Ukraine’s Defence is Our Defence, and We Should Support Them In Their Fight For Sovereignty

Next week marks three years since Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine, an end to many years of peace across Europe. Much discussion has been raised since the re-election of President Trump about a possible end to the war in Eastern Europe, something that would be welcome to us all.

However, this end must not come at the price of Ukraine’s sovereignty, nor must it come at a threat of a withdrawal of US, UK or EU support. Talks this week have commenced between the US and Russia in Saudia Arabia, but with a crucial actor missing from the table, Ukraine. No peace talks can happen, or should happen, without Ukraine’s involvement. Ukraine must not be forced to accept a peace deal that has been constructed in a smoke-filled room, without Ukraine’s say so. Whilst Trump’s commitment to see an end to the war is laudable, we should not be confident in his ability to maintain Ukraine’s sovereignty. His comments this week that Ukraine has had ‘three years to end this war’ is both at best unhelpful and at worst distasteful.

The only actor in this illegal invasion who has any power to stop this war is Putin, he invaded a sovereign country illegally, it is he who should make concessions and withdraw military action, not Ukraine. I was dismayed this week to see some British MPs suggesting Ukraine may need to give up the Donbass region in order to end this war. Julia Hartley Brewer put it best when she questioned which part of the UK Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice would be willing to give up in the event of an illegal invasion of the United Kingdom to which no surprise, he said none.

This week Keir Starmer has shown great leadership on Ukraine, attending summits with EU leaders and being bold in his commitment to place British troops on the Ukraine border to maintain any form of a peace deal. He was correct to warn people that Ukraine’s security is our security and that should we roll over and let Putin take any form of Ukrainian land, we may come to regret that in the coming years.

Much attention was placed on Starmer’s comments around British troops in Ukraine with many, either ignorantly or intentionally, trying to frame this as his suggestion they would go to war with Russia, rather than to help maintain peace. I am proud that my country is willing to provide resources to help defend the sovereignty of an ally and neighbour and many other Brit’s should be too. I was disappointed to say the least to see a young man being interviewed on PoliticsJOE this week saying he was unhappy with the money we were sending to Ukraine and making flippant comments about things he would rather do than join the British Army.



The aid we have sent, and should continue to send indefinitely, to Ukraine is a small price to pay to defend not only Ukraine but also the rest of Europe from Russian tyranny. My generation, and every generation, should support Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty.



At the outbreak of the war, I joined fellow students from my Sixth Form to pack supplies donated by members of the public to send to Ukraine. I have never been prouder of my country than to see the thousands of items ordinary members of the public were willing to donate to a country thousands of miles away and where many of them will have no connection to. From that moment on I realised how imperative it was to ensure Ukraine’s defence is our top priority. I welcome Starmer’s comments this week, and I hope his leadership on this issue continues in the future and beyond.

Words by James Childs

Cover Image Credit: Simon Dawson/ No 10 Downing Street via Flickr