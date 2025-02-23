The Sound of Identity: How Accents Shape Our Perceptions and Connections

Jacqueline Wong reflects on her own experiences moving to the UK with an accent and how inclusivity needs to go further.

In a world where accents often speak louder than words, they carry with them the weight of our backgrounds, our identities, and, sometimes, our perceived worth. With each semester comes a fresh wave of faces and voices, weaving together conversations that reflect the richness of our global community. One of the first things we notice when meeting someone new is their accent, which serves as an audible thread to their personal and cultural story.

Accents are frequently seen as reflections of culture and upbringing. Yet, why do some accents seem to be valued more than others in an increasingly globalised world? Are we as open to linguistic diversity as we think we are?

Navigating a Mixed Accent

Growing up, my exposure to English came almost entirely from media – vlogs, news broadcasts, and films. With no one around me speaking it daily, I absorbed voices from screens, unconsciously mimicking their sounds until my accent became a blend of many. Instead of being embraced as unique, my accent was seen as ‘too neutral’ to belong anywhere.

I have been called out for not having a heavy Hong Kong accent, suggesting it was somehow deliberately erased. But the truth is, I never had one to begin with. Though I had grown up in Hong Kong before moving to the UK, my accent had always been fluid. Yet, others seemed to expect a fixed identity in the way I spoke. Having a “mixed” accent has often made me feel like I don’t fully belong anywhere. I’ve found myself caught between two worlds, never quite fitting into the English-speaking cultures I encountered, yet also disconnected from my own background. This sense of not being able to fully claim one identity has made me more aware of how accents influence how we are perceived and how, at times, people are expected to speak in a certain way to be accepted. It’s a constant reminder that language isn’t just a tool for communication; it’s also a lens through which we’re judged and categorised.

This insecurity has often held me back from speaking up in discussions, a hesitation I have noticed in many other international students.

The Pressure to Conform

Research has shown that accents influence social perceptions, affecting judgments on intelligence, credibility, and competence. Perhaps this is why so many international students retreat into silence. The weight of speaking “correctly” can be suffocating, making silence feel safer than the risk of being misjudged by the way our words roll off our tongues.

Some people feel that losing their accent makes them “inauthentic,” while others fear their natural speech patterns will be held against them. But an accent is not a measure of intelligence or ability. It does not define a person’s connection to their culture, nor should it dictate how seriously they are taken.

Embracing Accent Diversity & Fostering Inclusivity

While many of us wrestle with the pressure to conform, it’s important to also recognise the power of embracing diverse accents and how that can contribute to a more inclusive environment. As we interact with new people, it’s worth reflecting on our own biases about accents. Do we unconsciously associate certain accents with intelligence or fluency? Do we assume some are more “neutral” while others sound “strong” or “foreign”? These subtle judgments shape how we treat others, whether we realise it or not.

But inclusivity goes beyond awareness; it requires action to create a welcoming university environment where everyone feels comfortable speaking in their own way. As students, we can facilitate inclusivity by actively encouraging diverse voices in group discussions through being mindful not to interrupt or dismiss others based on how they speak. When participating in seminars or study groups, we can create spaces where students feel safe to share their thoughts, regardless of their accent. We can also set an example by being open to different accents in presentations and casual conversations. Rather than focusing on the “correct” pronunciation, we should celebrate the unique perspectives that come with different linguistic backgrounds.

Language is constantly evolving due to migration, media, and global interactions. Rather than resist this change, let’s celebrate it as a sign of cultural richness. Let’s not just hear their words but also the stories they carry. Our differences in speech are not barriers; they are bridges, connecting us beyond language.

Words by Jacqueline Wong