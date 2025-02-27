Sofia takes a look at some of the most iconic movie fashion moments that continue to inspire style today. From Scarface’s bold 80s power dressing to the Old Hollywood glamour of Burlesque, film has long been a runway of its own.

Film and fashion go together like Louboutins and red soles— they just go together. As a self-proclaimed fashion nerd, I can’t help but take notes over the wardrobe choices in films (which, admittedly, makes me an unbearable movie partner). So, consider this my excuse as a fashion writer, to gush about my all-time favourite film looks. Buckle up, and join me to look through some of the most iconic movie fashion moments in history.

Scarface (1983)

A legendary classic and a staple in my household – throughout this movie the desingers capture the most iconic 80s silhouettes. While today’s viewers see these looks as eye-catching and daring, my parents see them as a nostalgic nod to their own party days!

The two most notable costues from the movie have both o become Halloween staples. Michelle Pfeiffer’s stunning teal slip dress, with its sultry open back, is the epitome of effortless elegance. Meanwhile, Al Pacino’s iconic two-piece white suit, paired with a bold red collared shirt and aviator sunglasses, creates the ultimate Miami gangster aesthetic—as he desperately tries to emulate his boss whom he ultimately murders.

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Set in 1969, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a love letter to cinema’s golden era, paying homage to the fashion of the time. Looking more specifically into menswear, the fashion in this film really stood out to me due to its charismatic charm. Brad Pitt often seen in casual attire embraced materials like denim elevated by bold accessories – a cowboy-style belt and Minnetonka boots that perfectly captured the flair of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Simlarly, Leonardo DiCaprio kept things cooll with a brown leather kacket paired with a contrasting yellow tyrle neck sweather and a gold medalion to accessorise.

The Devil Wears Prada

I think we all saw this one coming. How could I NOT include one of THE most iconic fashion films of all time? The ultiamte transformation story, Andrea Sachs evolves inot the ver thing she once despised: a “Runway Girl” as her boyfriend so bitterly puts it. From its office siren aesthetic to that unforgettable New York walk montage, the whole movie features a plethora of stylish Y2K inspired outfits. With all the outfits still having sich a string hold on the fashion world, how could i possibly pick a favourite?!

Berlesque (2010)

This recommendation comes courtesy of my friend (shoutout to Abbey), who insisted I include this film —and she was absolutely right. A great contrast to the above, this one takes a far more risqué and daring approach to costume design. Inspired by Old Hollywood glamour with a Marilyn Monroe-esque twist the films fashion is designed by its extravagane and audaciousness. Feathers, coresets and full-force glam work togther to create a spectable that you cant help but watch in awe.

In the Mood for Love

A more niche take on film fashion byt one that in its own right should be acknowledged for its fashion choices. A 2000s romace drama set in Hong Kong during the 1960s, this movie presents a striking contrast to the fashion of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Throughout the film, fashion is used as an expression of ood and helps compliment the current senitment of the charecters. My favourtie example of this is the cheongsam with its signature mandarin collar and intense red hue, worn during a pivotal scene where romantic tension are at its peak. This movie was vital in helping the resurgance and popularity of the qipao during the 2000s; take on the cheongsam.