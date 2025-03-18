Leeds’ Metamorphosis as a City: Student-Based Diversity or Invasive on Local Advocacy?

Shakeal gives a personal take on the recent closure of The Core shopping centre in Leeds, and whether these changes are welcomed by locals.

Leeds’ Identity: What is it Becoming?

The metamorphosis of Leeds’ identity as a humble northern city to becoming a notable student hub has been exponential to say the least. As someone from Leeds, born and bred, I grew up in the environment observing the changes happen within my childhood, adolescence, and now my adult years.

From watching the city become more multicultural and being expressed through amenities throughout the city centre, to noticing a new brand of faces from people throughout the country and even the world, it is exciting when you see the city evolve into something unique altogether.

However, as much as those changes are great in influencing the dynamic for the better in understanding the large variety of identities, it has also created a negative impact in depriving the local identity of Leeds and leaving them in the dust in favour of profiteering off the students.

Ultimately, the exploitation of Leeds’ locals has been apparent – and by no means is it the fault of the students, rather the bureaucrats and business owners approaching this from a stance of creating capital as much as possible, even when it comes to eroding the culture cultivated by locals within Leeds for the past century.

Leeds’ Dismissal for Local Consent: Why Are They Doing This?

When I was younger, I remember going to The Core from a nice game of bowling near the Merrion Centre. Sitting with my mother, my aunts, and my cousins eating food, it is probably one of the very memories I cherish to this day. When the closure was announced, it was devastating to say the least, though it was not surprising to hear it would be reopened as student accommodation.

Was I angry? No. Was I originally confused? Absolutely. I used to think about how the lack of effort was garnered when reforming The Core. Albeit looking dated, it had room for maintenance and updates. So what was going on? The lack of urgency from Leeds City Council who approved the demolition was disappointing to say the least, and it becomes apparent when it is done to create student accommodation without regard for the locals.

Locals are becoming second-class citizens within their own city. As someone who is both a student and a local, it is so conflicting to see what is happening and what can be done, and I do think it is achievable of intertwining both locals and students in making critical decisions impacting the city as a whole– it does not have to be done at the expense of ruining memories and key cultural moments whatsoever.

Intertwinement of International, National, and Local Identity: Can we Stop this Exploitative Epidemic?

I say this by looking at bubble tea shops for example. It is probably something I cannot live without for a day, and yet it encapsulates how the Chinese student diaspora has had positive effects within the Leeds community who brought forth the phenomenon more clearly, with businesses booming from their consumerism.

The benefits this has within Leeds is helpful to say the least, it appeals to both markets for locals and students as a delicious drink anyone can resort to. The council and business owners should consider this as a key method in understanding how it can appeal to students and locals, rather than sidelining the people who live here entirely and taking exorbitant pay from students.

I personally believe in the doctrine that multiculturalism is achievable – it extends on the principle of different national cultures, but also involves intertwining local cultures built by pre-existing groups already. I do believe that cooperation and a positive relationship from both locals and students is something that can benefit the community and city, and the city and business owners owe us a platform to voice our concerns and build an agreement without ignoring others.

Words by Shakeal Zaman

Cover Image Credit: Mtaylor848 via Wikimedia Commons