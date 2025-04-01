WILS Women Empowerment Conference 2025: Celebrating Women in Business and Media

March 3, 2025—The WILS Society hosted its highly anticipated Women Empowerment Conference 2025, uniting trailblazing female entrepreneurs, legal professionals, and finance leaders for a day of powerful discussions on navigating male-dominated industries, securing leadership roles, and staying true to personal values.From social media creators to corporate powerhouses, the event showcased women who have shattered glass ceilings while advocating for a more inclusive and equitable professional landscape.

Social Media Panel: Navigating Male-Dominated Spaces

The conference kicked off with a panel featuring content creators Carys Anderson Jones, Natalee Barnett, and Sophie Goodmen, who shared their experiences of building brands and securing partnerships while staying true to their values.

Breaking Barriers in Business

Sophie, who worked at Puberty—one of the world’s largest meme pages—reflected on being the only woman among 11 men. “Being in a room full of guys, trying to be heard and understood, is difficult,” she admitted.

Natalee, the founder of London’s first women-only gym, shared her struggles in securing investment. “The investment world is male-dominated, and when everyone was telling me no, I decided to do the opposite,” she said, emphasizing the power of persistence.

The Power of Authenticity in Brand Partnerships

When discussing brand collaborations, all panelists stressed the importance of self-worth:

Natalee rejected deals that undervalued her, stating, “Big brands used to pay me less than I was worth.”

Sophie turned down a lucrative offer from a vape company, saying, “It’s not worth tarnishing my relationship with my followers.”

Carys reflected on personal integrity, explaining, “I won’t promote products I don’t personally use.”

Encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs, Sophie reassured, “You are your niche,” while Natalee added, “There is an audience for everyone.”

Keynote Speaker: Olivia Mae Hanlon—”Be Open and Have a Growth Mindset”

Olivia Mae Hanlon, founder of Girls in Marketing, encouraged women to take calculated risks in their careers, assessing both best- and worst-case scenarios before making bold moves.

She highlighted the growing role of AI, calling it a “crucial tool for women in marketing,” and urged attendees to invest in AI training to gain a competitive edge.

Women in Law: Breaking Barriers in a Competitive Field

A powerful discussion on women in law featured Amina Jamil (Dentons), Lemmy Imoedemhe (A&O Shearman), Ashleigh Standen (ReedSmith), and Alisha Rylatt(Eversheds Sutherland). The panelists shared insights into navigating systemic challenges, the power of networking, and the importance of work-life balance.

The Importance of Networking

Amina emphasized that internal networks within law firms are just as valuable as external ones, particularly in the competitive world of litigation.

Ashleigh highlighted LinkedIn as a critical tool for career growth, urging attendees to use it for meaningful connections, not just job searches.

Setting Boundaries and Mental Well-being

The panel addressed the mentally draining nature of legal careers:

Alisha emphasized setting boundaries and openly communicating with supervisors.

and openly communicating with supervisors. Amina introduced Wednesday Waffle, a weekly voice note check-in among female friends to provide support and share experiences.

Lemmy admitted she was still learning to establish work-life balance, highlighting the ongoing struggle for many women in the field.

Unconventional Career Paths

Amina reflected on how moving to Scotland pushed her out of her comfort zone but ultimately built her confidence. Ashleigh encouraged women not to panic when facing career uncertainties, while Alisha reassured attendees that “unexpected career paths often lead to unexpected growth.”

Keynote Speaker: Hannah Chappatte—Disrupting the Rental Market

Founder and CEO of Hybr, Hannah Chappatte, shared her experience challenging industry norms in real estate, a sector traditionally dominated by men.

“Low expectations for women mean you can only go up from there,” she remarked, underscoring the power of leveraging underestimation into opportunity.

Finance Panel: Women Leading in a Changing Landscape

Finance experts Julia Constable (Alpha Sights), Rebecca Harvey (GAINS), Alys Nicholas (EY), and Helen Nicklin (KPMG) discussed the evolving finance industry, from AI-driven automation to the gender biases in leadership evaluations.

Leveraging LinkedIn : Helen called it a “career game-changer” and encouraged women to boldly showcase their achievements .

: Helen called it a and encouraged women to . Redefining leadership : Rebecca highlighted the double standards women face in executive roles , while Helen emphasized emotional intelligence as a leadership asset .

: Rebecca highlighted , while Helen emphasized . AI in finance: Alys warned about the risks of AI replacing human judgment in accounting, stressing the need for ethical oversight.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Varaidzo Kativhu—“Where you start doesn’t define where you end.”

Dr. Vee delivered a powerful closing speech on resilience, sharing her journey from a country where girls were denied education to becoming the only girl from her school to attend Oxford University.

She described her mission as “ being the voice of the voiceless ” and called on attendees to build communities that uplift women .

” and called on attendees to . As a former roommate of Malala Yousafzai , she emphasized the power of collective ambition , noting that “the best ideas come from late-night conversations and shared dreams.”

, she emphasized the , noting that “the best ideas come from late-night conversations and shared dreams.” Her final words left a lasting impression:

“Exist loudly, don’t apologize unnecessarily, and build something greater—because no one achieves success alone.”

Interview with Lara Vujcic: Corporate and External Relations at Women in Leadership Society

After the event, Mishika had the opportunity to interview Lara, the corporate and external relations head, gaining valuable insights into the effort and planning required to organize a conference of this scale.

Mishika: How did you manage relationships and maintain professionalism with high-profile speakers?

Lara: Over the course of three to four months, I spent a lot of time interacting with these speakers—getting to know them, reaching out, and coordinating with them. Through this process, a sense of familiarity naturally develops, and professionalism becomes second nature. By the time we arrive at the conference, everyone is already in a professional mindset, which makes things flow seamlessly.

Mishika: What’s one piece of advice you would give to someone joining the committee next year?

Lara: Start early. Even if it seems like you have plenty of time, you don’t. If you’re working on the social media panel, always have backup options—one of our speakers dropped out, but fortunately, we managed to find a replacement in time. The best part is that you’re never alone in this process. There’s an entire team supporting you, and they have so much to offer. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

Mishika: If you could describe the event in three words, what would they be?

Lara: Empowering, community, and women.