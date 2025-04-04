An “Explosive Increase”: Report Reveals 92% of Students use AI

A recent survey of 1,000 students shows an “explosive increase” in the use of generative AI over the past year, with 92% of students reportedly using AI tools in their work.

The 2025 survey revealed that “almost all” undergraduates are using generative artificial intelligence in their studies – with nine out of ten of the students using ChatGPT for their assessments, a significant rise from 53% in the previous year. The report is produced by the Higher Education Policy Institute and Kortext, a digital etextbook provider.

Notably, 18% of respondents admitted to using GenAI directly in their work, raising concerns over academic integrity.

Students are using AI to explain concepts, summarise academic papers and suggest research questions.

The University of Leeds have outlined that students are permitted to use generative AI to “help you learn”, but are not allowed to “generate or falsify work”. Currently, the University is using a three-tiered traffic light system to clearly indicate how Gen AI can be used in assessments.

The three categories of red, amber and green are defined rigidly. Red – AI is strictly prohibited. Amber – limited AI use is allowed, with specific restrictions and Green – AI can be used freely, provided students engage critically with the content. These categories are intended to create a shared understanding between staff and students on how to use Generative AI tools in an assessment. However, regardless of the system, students are still using AI to enhance their work, raising questions about the system’s effectiveness.

The university emphasises that “regardless of the category, you should always take a critical approach to the use of any output from a Generative AI tool”. Stressing that despite AI’s benefits, it is unable to take a critical standpoint required to achieve top grades in essays and coursework.

Furthermore, It must also be noted that Gen AI can create content that is not always factually correct or academically rigorous.

A University of Leeds spokesperson said:

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-evolving technology that has the potential to transform the way we deliver education. The ethical use of such tools can provide significant benefits.”

“Our priorities are to help staff to use AI technologies in their teaching and support students to become AI-literate while upholding our commitment to academic integrity.

“In our communication with students, we underline their responsibility to use good study practices, acknowledge the ideas of others and ensure that submitted work is a true expression of their own understanding and ideas.”

One student at the University of Leeds shared their experience with AI:

“I do use AI quite regularly to quickly understand key ideas and concepts in lectures, to summarise large pieces of work and to spark creative ideas”. They went on to say, “I think nowadays most of my peers are using AI so I would be putting myself at a disadvantage if I didn’t.”

Another student commented on AI’s time-saving benefits, saying:

“I think the main thing for me is that AI saves me a lot more time, I am able to focus on the more challenging parts of my course as a result of AI helping me quickly grasp the basics.”

Over time we are seeing more use of AI throughout university, with students finding various ways to make use of the tool to make learning easier. However, the extent to which AI should be used in academic work remains a topic of debate, particularly with technology and AI tools developing rapidly, and so the amount of support it is able to offer.

Many claim the university needs to make use of an appropriate balance of AI use, adapting to new technology whilst also maintaining standards of academic integrity central to high education policies.