International Women’s Day, or Día de la Mujer, is not a celebration in Mexico, but a fight. A year ago, on March 8, 2024, my friends and I joined tens of thousands of women on the streets of Guadalajara, marching for their rights echoed through the streets.

Dressed in purple and green, the globally recognised colours of the feminist movement, women chanted their demands to the world. Mexico faces high rates of femicide and forced displacement, limited access to essential women’s healthcare, and ongoing government debates over abortion rights. In a protest that brought the city to a standstill, the anger, grief, and determination of Mexican women echoed through the streets.

Images by Ellie Kyesi Pearson