Looking for a hit to ease the crooning Sunday blues? Incredible jazz lineup is taking over Brudes this weekend as part of Leeds Jazz Festival.

With Leeds local jazz darlings Nova Sol topping the bill, it’s sure to be a hazy reverie of groovy moves and silky tunes. The 6 piece outfit have been hard at work recently, and are celebrating the release of their new EP ‘Cornerstone’ out this Friday. Never ones to miss, and always worth a great show, Nova Sol have gathered quite the reputation for being Leeds’ finest up and coming jazz collaborative. Consisting of Ernie Moore, Asher Freeman, Poppy Green, Luke Hannay, Isaac Keech, Billy Goulding its a true melting pot oozing with pure talent, with a stellar stage presence and a joy-filled atmosphere.

Second on the bill, and in our eyes, Leeds’ finest singer moving up the ranks, is Romy Taylor. A gorgeous voice that is genuinely like no other, and completely unmissable this weekend. Truly a magnetic performer, and a stage presence that is so captivating there’s no wonder people will be flocking to fill up Brude in anticipation. Her new single ‘Nectarine’ is available on all streaming, and is already becoming a summer staple on our spotify. With an incredibly slick band at her back, and all her shining potential in front, Romy Taylor is truly a superstar in the making.

TFUZ and Kneil are newer acts that are making waves in the jazz scene, and absolutely worth heading down early for. Kneil bring electronic soul, and a groovy soul edge, they’re freshly new, and pack a sure punch in their shows. In a female-fronted soundscape, Kneil are putting their best foot forward with eclectic sounds and a vibrant atmosphere – be sure to be there for their first Brudenell show!

TFUZ is a collaborative between Charlie Tanner, Sam Hughes, Isaac Keech, Conrad Clenton, Jade Smith, and Fee Buckton whilst all individual powerhouses, are creating huge movements as a collective. Described as a ‘wild wall of sound’, and making sure to live up to it, TFUZ promise a bacchanalia of jazz, and we’re so excited for their momentous ascent to kick off this year’s gorgeous festival season.

Tickets for Leeds Jazz Festival are available here on Seetickets: https://bit.ly/Nova-Sol as well as from DICE, and down at Jumbo Records and Crash Records – make sure to get in there before they’re gone! Doors at Brudenell will be at 6:30, for a huge night celebrating the brilliant talent all these bands have to offer.

Words by Millie Cain