After months of Instagram livestreams, single teasers and plenty of album variants, Everything Must Make Sense, the Sherlocks’ 5th album is finally here, and it couldn’t have been more worth the wait. The album was preceded by 4 singles, including the title track which were all very well chosen to build up excitement for the album as they were incredibly addictive tunes. The album explores new instrumental sounds, and topics but still manages to not stray too far from their well-established roots. This is a real celebration of the band’s ability to evolve and diversify and is truly their best work to date.

Opening the album is the title track ‘Everything Must Make Sense’ with dynamic guitar riffs and a vibrant guitar solo. The underlying guitar riff throughout has remnants of the Strokes and this one is an anthem for the summer. Following on is the second single ‘Man On The Loose’ which is a huge tune. Every element is so unique and easy to pick out but doesn’t clash with any of the other elements. The bridge is an exciting combination of a standout solo and pre chorus with cleverly timed drums to build up to the main final chorus. One of the most addicting songs on the record.

‘How Are You Feeling?’ was the only song played live with no prior release across their tour. This song delved more into male mental health in the setting of a toxic relationship and the unsuccessful lengths people will go to keep their dying relationships alive such as “getting a couple of kids because the love has gone stale.” Whilst centering on a deeper topic, there were still humorous lines in the song that encapsulated the band’s light hearted spirit.

The first single and next track on the album is ‘Death Of Me’. This one dates all the way back to the week prior to their biggest hometown show to date at Don Valley Bowl and the crowd were treated to this song’s debut. Frontman Kiaran Crook’s vocals were on top form and this version came as a surprise as it had synth elements and a longer bridge that doesn’t feature in the single version.

The third single and my personal favourite from this album is ‘Bones’. It is an absolutely mind-blowing song. It is the album highlight because not only is it so unique and special relative to the rest of the album, but it is also so different to the rest of their discography, and they absolutely smashed this song. It is perfect, the explosive chorus, The Prodigy and Kasabian synth elements in the pre chorus and is also decorated throughout the outro and the angelic backing vocals to close out the song. I could talk about this song forever, but I will keep it short and sweet, this is another example of all band members at their best: Crook’s vocal range, Brandon Crooks intelligent drumming power, guitarist Alex Procter’s distinct guitar skills and bassist Trent Jackson’s overlays of differing bass riffs. One more treat about this song is the length doubled to 6 minutes just to make it even more loveable.

‘Bedlam Town’, ‘Tough Times Don’t Last’ and ‘Better Alone’ whilst all exploring different topics all still have the positive spin the band can put on their music. The use of synthesisers throughout is always well placed and these songs feel clean and well thought through. None of these songs could ever be seen as filler tracks and provide more anthems for the summer. They all have these build ups that feel like a journey to a summit that never fails to disappoint.

The other highlights of this record are 28 and the final track ‘Here Comes The Rain’. ’28’ shows The Sherlocks can slow it down and create a beautiful ballad. It’s an emotional song that many can relate to about wanting to make their loved ones proud and that feeling of being lost and not too sure what to do. The vocals are so moving and the guitar alone with the piano really sets the scene for the final chorus where the drums kick in mixed with gorgeous harmonies. Another aspect of this tune which is really moving is the violin chorus in the outro which reminded me of their song ‘Candlelight’ from their first album. From speaking with other fans, the general consensus is ’28’ is a favourite for the majority too. ‘Here Comes The Rain’ is a stark contrast, but this is no bad thing. It has a palpitating tension across the whole track created by the low vocals and The Cult-style guitar riffs, once again with intelligent placements of the drums and powerful bridges. This was also the token track that featured a spoken monologue in the bridge to keep listeners hooked.

From the overall positive summer spirt to the combination of synthesisers and classic indie rock, The Sherlocks have shown they can continue to evolve whilst using the sound that all their loyal fans know and love. The consistency of high-quality guitar solos, well placed drum riffs and combination of a variety of instruments has resulted in another top album from The Sherlocks. The effort they have put into this album since the announcement has been incredible as well and I’ll be rooting for them to get number one all the way.

Words by Ruby Macklin