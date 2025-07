“You are your own culture” Shivani Gug.

Leeds University Union, 12 June — On Thursday, Shivani Gug, LUU Education Officer, launched her Diversity Blog campaign, a creative project aimed at empowering second- and third-generation individuals to explore and embrace their cultural identity through storytelling.

The launch was both powerful and personal, as Gug shared her lived experience of growing up in the city she was born in, yet facing racism because of her skin colour. “To be seen is to be loved,” she shared. “With this project I wanted people to share their stories and anecdotes and feel seen, because what can be more special than that?” Her words struck a chord with attendees, capturing the heart of the campaign — one that centres belonging, community, and the power of storytelling to bring people together.

The campaign received strong support from civic leaders, including Lord Mayor Cohen, who praised the initiative:

“Diversity is something to celebrate and something to empower. This campaign has the potential to ripple across the city and beyond.”

The event also featured contributions from academics and community voices. Professor Jeff Grabill highlighted the importance of origin stories, remarking:

“You never go back home again. Your origin story matters, and hearing others’ stories is a gift.”

Amara Relf, LUU’s Equality and Liberation Officer, echoed the campaign’s central theme- that identity is complex, evolving, and worthy of expression.

Contributor Speakers

The launch featured six contributors sharing creative reflections on second- and third-generation identity.

Colina Wright opened with poignant insights into being Black and British, navigating colourism, motherhood, and belonging with honesty and humour.

Penelope Helbest delivered Linens, a haunting poem from the perspective of a colonial textile, inspired by a Bangladeshi fabric revival.

William Weller explored growing up between four cultures-British, French, Cambodian, and German- and how he found belonging through engineering and cultural societies at Leeds.

Gabriella Hymrjlo and Safiyah also shared moving reflections on diasporic identity and reclaiming space in academia.

Chanel Clarke’s poetry painted the in-between spaces of belonging, between languages, borders, and generations highlighting both the grief and pride of diasporic experience.

During the lunch break, Sidney gave a captivating interval performance, sharing original music composed with instruments from around the world. This was followed by an energetic set from the K-pop Society, whose dynamic choreography and stage presence brought the crowd to life, reflecting the event’s celebration of global cultures.

Finally, Myra Vaish closed the evening with I Dance Between Worlds, a commanding poem on South Asian womanhood and resistance. She spoke of expectations, rebellion, and finding sacred power in movement. Her poem was followed by a performance of Heelz with her fellow teammates.

The night pulsed with stories of contradiction, joy, pressure, and power. Together, the speakers offered a raw, honest, and empowering tapestry of what it means to belong to many places at once, and still carve out a space that is wholly your own.

PARTICIPANTS

Colina Wright

Penelope Helbest

William Weller

Gabriella Hymjlo

Chanel Clarke

Safiyah Farid

Myra Vaish

Akshitha AR

Louise Banahene

Daniel

Barbara

Ananya Agarwal

Enna Qureshi

Edward Mbansor

Nitya Bhattad

Megan El-Frensawi

Aisha Akram

ANONYMOUS SUBMISSIONS

The Diversity Rhyme