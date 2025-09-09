Hinds, an indie-rock-pop band from Madrid, lit up Brudenell earlier this year (2025) as part of their tour of Viva Hinds (2024). An album that celebrates the band’s renaissance as a 2-piece following the departure of two of their members, Viva Hinds keeps the charm of their earlier albums with a renewed energy akin to the feeling of dancing with your best mates. Beck and Grian Chatten feature on Hind’s latest release (on tracks ‘Boom Boom Back’ and ‘Stranger’, respectively) but Ana García Perrote and Carlotta Cosials remain the energetic power source behind this fun-fuelled album and its complimentary live shows.

If you get a chance to see Hinds live, you’ve gotta go. With strong songs, band members joining the crowd whilst on each other shoulders, and a loyal following, it’s an atmosphere that can only really be experienced in person.

Words and images by Francesca Lynes