Rat Pakk took over Wharf Chambers and you Know That! – Rat Mode ‘25 Festival Review

Rat Mode brought a collection of some of punk’s finest in the upcoming scene to the iconic Wharf Chambers. With bands coming from Doncaster, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds, it was a true celebration of so many varying styles from bands across the north. The 2025 edition of this festival was the best one yet with all nine bands keeping the energy up on what was an unforgettable day.

Opening proceedings was Doncaster trio Kerosene who on many levels, managed to blend a great ratio of original songs with perfectly chosen covers that allowed them to showcase their talents. The mixed lead vocals added another layer to this very well thought out combination as bassist Niamh and guitarist Mav switched main vocal roles. Despite being a trio they created a huge wall of sound with catchy guitar riffs and engaging bridges. My highlights of this set were their cover of Basket Case, as they are well suited to this kind of song, and their original song Burnt, with powerful shouting vocals. It’s a shame their set couldn’t have been longer!

Keeping up the high standards set by the opener were queer bratz rock angels Lavender Gray. Featuring members of headline act Rat Pakk, vocalist Sam played drums and guitarist George was on the bass playing several brilliant funky riffs that played a very dominant role throughout the set. Powerful 2000s style vocals were on display with every song that were all melodic. The band also displayed their diversity as they seamlessly switched from punk to art rock as they covered Creep which was a huge hit with the crowd who all sang along in harmony. If they didn’t have enough Rat Pakk members already, they invited joint-vocalist Luc on stage to play Bob Vylan’s Dream Bigger and original song Stranger. My personal highlight of this set was Russian Roulette which featured an amazing bass and drum build up that got all the crowd clapping and built the tension.

From haunting the streets of Kirkgate to the Wharf Chambers hall came Johnny Cosmic And The Night Terrors. Frontman Johnny Cosmic had the most unforgettable outfit of the day, donning a raincoat with a Phantom of the Opera style mask and latex gloves. He belted out with Slipknot style vocals backed by the night terrors band with rapid guitar riffs and distorted bass sounds. The crowd got to get up close and personal with Johnny during Rocksteady as he descended into the crowd to dance, scream and influence the crowd to mosh. They interacted with the crowd well and kept up a high energy across the whole set. They went out with a bang as Johnny discarded his disguise to reveal his identity in style.

Rat Mode has gone international this year. Bass and drum duo Ancient Good Stuff may have travelled from Manchester but they’re originally all the way from Buenos Aires, Argentina! The chemistry of this band was amazing and they also forged a great crowd relationship, making people laugh and creating a lovely atmosphere for their set, simultaneously creating this gripping tension in the atmosphere as they sang together. They brought a happy energy that was a welcomed change from the chaos. Despite being a duo, they sounded like a full band with distorted bass riffs and effortless drumming/singing combos. They treated everyone to a new tune called Your Worst Nightmare and I would definitely recommend going and checking this out when it comes out 31st October, so keep your eyes peeled! In keeping with their happy energetic theme, they ended their set with a beautiful acoustic ballad where both played guitars and sang together in the crowd as everyone watched on in awe.

Slappstikk were a last-minute addition to the lineup after band injuries, but they had a warm welcome, and the crowd didn’t stop at all during their set. They matched clown and jester costumes with makeup that fitted their name and sinister smiling face masks. All three members were on vocals contributing unique elements to their sound. There was plenty of moshing throughout the set, encouraged by catchy guitar riffs and raw vocals. They went out spinning with their last song Miserable Business, with the bassist standing in the middle of the crowd and the drummer running in a circle around the bassist with the crowd all joining in. It was a sight to behold and the most unique ending to a set to witness.

Making their debut in Leeds next was queer punk trio Gaydar. They had some of the most hardcore shouting-style punk vocals of the night that felt like the roots of punk. All members shared vocal duties, and they did it brilliantly. This band was one of the biggest highlights of the night for me with such a raw unfiltered energy which was mesmerising to watch. In true punk style they sang about important topics in a satirical style, merging shouting vocals and heavy drum solos. My highlight of the set was their song Magnets. All the elements of hardcore punk were delivered perfectly, they all have such distinct voices, it was great to see this relationship at work in this song. In keeping with the theme of going out with a bang, they donned brightly coloured ski masks and the guitarist and bassist got into the crowd to sing the last song Sweating Like A Bitch. This featured another memorable guitar riff throughout and the band members hitting each other with their masks!

Draags were next and they completely switched up the mood. They were the most dance-music-influenced band of the night and featured unique brass contributions to their sound. Their vocalist was all over the room, whether it was theatrically shouting and singing around the stage or popping out in the crowd like a weasel to play trumpet interludes. They had my favourite bass sounds; they were funky and groovy, adding to the jazzy feel about the band. It was interesting to watch a band with no electric guitar elements used which gave a really refreshing comparison to all the other sounds that had been heard throughout the day. They even got crowd participants to wear cardboard CCTV cameras for a song which was very funny to see.

The penultimate band of the night were Sheffield queer emo rockers Slash Fiction. Another band that had several different lead vocalists for their share of songs but also harmonised together beautifully. They were so exciting and gripping throughout the set with synthesiser and keyboard elements which I was a big fan of and they exhibited screeching vocals that blended well with the guitars and drums. Their ability to captivate the audience and make them feel a whole spectrum of emotions was exhibited in their diverse sounds. They smoothly transitioned from high energy and powerful melodies to slowing it right down to do a shoegaze cover of Stars by Hum. This was such a nice change of pace and all the crowd were swaying along too. My highlight of their set was their final song Until Hell Freezes Over which was the perfect demonstration of all 3 vocalists blending seamlessly.

To close out the night, the festival organisers and Pakk promoters; queer anarchist punk icons Rat Pakk. The crowd was bouncing the whole time even though it was the end of the night, they all just found new energy to give their all and it was infectious to watch. They opened with a cover of Rock This Party which set the tone for the rest of the set. What makes their set special is their crowd interactions, sharing stories, Luc and Sam’s comedy duo chemistry and the absolute carnage of spilt drinks. It’s all part of their charm though. At least no gear was broken! Their vocals were mixes of shouting, scream-fillers and spoken word like in Rizla. What was a surprise was to see the father-son duo switch duties. Son Sam played bass and dad Vin took over main vocals and came down into the crowd performing with passion. After interviewing them in the past I knew they were big fans of Astroid Boys, so it was great to see them cover Dirt. Rat Pakk always have a great attitude about them because they have fought back against hate from other bands with the debut of their new defiant song and they brought on special guest Izzy Drizzle which was a special surprise. Rat Pakk were incredible to watch, truly embodying the punk spirit. Luc and Sam were so engaging throughout, getting all the crowd to kneel down and jumping up after tense build ups. Another memorable element was the synthesiser usage as it created a palpable atmosphere in the songs which I loved.

Overall, to see nine such varied incredible acts made for such a fun day out and it was truly a privilege to attend this year’s edition of the festival. The only way is up for Rat Mode and all the bands. It was a pleasure to finally watch Rat Pakk live as well after interviewing them in the past, they are such lovely people that put on an incredible event and I would highly recommend if you love your punk music that you get yourself down to see all these acts.

Words by Ruby Macklin