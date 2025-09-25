From For-You-Pages To Front Centre Stages: Addison Rae’s Manchester Debut

On the 28th of August, Manchester Academy met their newest pop phenomenon: Addison Rae.

It was a Thursday and the weather was truly atrocious, I was regretting forgetting my umbrella on the train from Leeds to Manny Vic. After making my way in the rain, I met up with my pal in the queue (shout out Izzy), we were maybe 70th in the queue? Surrounded by the most insane outfits ever, everyone was dressed on theme, on brand. Before I continue, I need to thank the person on the management team who thought it would be a good idea to hand out free cans of Diet Pepsi to us in the queue. I love you and appreciate you, diva.

Walking into the venue, we were greeted by silver gates in front of a candle constructed chandelier, lovely fabric draping the walls and a weirdly intense smoke machine. Amongst the fierce outfits, and the ‘say hydrated’ and ‘boyfriend, I’m nervous’ signs, there was chitter chatter of ‘I wonder how she sounds live’ (guilty, don’t hate me). The people were curious, but after the hour-long wait that was accompanied by music from the Gods: Lana Del Rey and Fleetwood Mac, our questions were answered. The gates opened and the crowd was welcomed into the world of glitz, glam, and sexy realness.

Rae kicked off the show with arguably her best single ‘Fame is a Gun’ (my opinion and, quite frankly the only right answer) off of her debut album Addison (2025). Now, I hate to slander the collectors of the world because I am a hoarder myself, but there should be a rule where you are NOT allowed to have Sonny Angels on your phone cases at gigs. To the three people in front of me with them, I hope you get the same figurine when you open your next 3 blindboxes. Moving forth, Rae was accompanied by 4 dancers, stunning the stage with theatrical choreography inspired by @jessicatoatoa on Instagram (unreal talent beeteedubs). We visited her EP Obsessed (2023) with an alternative version of ‘I got it bad’ featuring elements of ‘…Baby One More Time’ by Queen Britney, naturally.

The strobe lights were working overtime when ‘Von Dutch’ came on. I think it was the loudest we were throughout the whole gig, obviously. Rae then brought two lucky fans from the crowd on stage (they were literally standing next to me and my friends), and they had the honour of doing the Addison ‘Von Dutch’ Scream on stage with her and the dancers. Fueled with envy, the crowd screamed and I think we genuinely threw Addison off. She did say at the start of the show that she was warned about the Manchester crowds as we go all out. She was proven right to say the least.

Image Credit: @emmajanescamera on Instagram

So can’t a girl just have fun? We all shout in unison as Addison introduces ‘Money Is Everything’. The room tilted on its axis as Rae performed her glittery yet satirical anthem. She stunned the stage in a little glittery and shiny two piece created by Michael Schmidts Studios. Honestly, out of all the outfit changes Rae had, this was by far the best. Bejeweled and bedazzled, she looks like a natural born performer. This song is up there with my favorites from Addison due to the unreal irony which gives it that pop girl edge and sting. Rae compares her emptiness in life and her overflowing bank account, and realises ‘actually, fuck that, I wanna have fun and I don’t care if that’s gonna cost me a bit, I’ve got it all!’ To end the song, she even had confetti million dollar bills with her face on it falling from the ceiling. We love a woman who meticulously plans.

The heat of the Manchester Academy is getting unbearable, I haven’t had a sip of any liquid in over an hour, I’m sweating and my phone is on 12% and all I can think about is how I’m going to get home with no battery. ‘Obsessed’ comes on…I was taken back to 2021, if you told 2021 Emma-Jane that she was going to talk about Addison Rae this much, let alone attend her debut tour, she would’ve laughed in your face. Honestly, I think I had her blocked for a period of time, thought she was just another overhyped TikTok Star and I never saw the hype (sue me). I was nervous for this one, given all the circumstances, but I found myself singing along, I didn’t even know I knew the words to ‘Obsessed’. Yes, the Addison Rae propaganda worked on me.

Image Credit: @emmajanescamera on Instagram

To end her set, she casually tied her hair up in a messy bun (Addison’s y/n moment) and performed the albums first single ‘Diet Pepsi’. She was majestic, crawling across the stage in her poofy little tutu, so on brand. Her vocals were unnatural during this song, she surpassed all expectations. Rae’s grin hadn’t been wider during the whole show, and that was certainly infectious. The crowd was smiling so much, singing along, wishing it wouldn’t end. We didn’t want to leave this little glittering haven she had created. But alas, she said her goodbyes, took her bows, and the dancers closed the gates and there we all were in the sweatiest room in Manchester. Before I knew it, I was on the floor crawling and grabbing those dollar bills I mentioned (embarrassing I know), but I am now the proud owner of three.

Rae proved that she’s not just ‘that girl from TikTok’ but rather a glittering embodiment of a pop girl powerhouse, and I am honoured to have been infected by the curse!

Words & Photos by Emma-Jane Bennet