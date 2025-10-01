Student media: The crucible of student democracy

Shakeal Zaman discusses the importance of student democracy at the University of Leeds and suggests ways for students to become part of it.

In day-to-day university life, you have two institutions fundamental to your success here: the University of Leeds and Leeds University Union. Together, these shape your academic achievement and your student representation, ensuring you have the best possible chance to thrive. Focusing on the union, it also includes a newspaper that provides information on university life, commentary on global policy, and articles in a variety of unique sections: from climate, to fashion, to ‘In the Middle’ – this is also known as The Gryphon, founded in 1897 to serve the students of Leeds.

So, why is The Gryphon important to student democracy? As an outlet, it is a platform of visibility for civic engagement, holding institutions accountable, and amplifying underrepresented voices often ignored within other settings. This serves as a training ground for creating democratic habits, encouraging open discourse within a diverse spectrum in university and developing everyone’s skills to thrive which is necessary for the hypercompetitive world post-graduation.

The Gryphon, alongside other modes of media, remains a key media watchdog within university life and has held many parts of university accountable. For example, within the 2024/25 academic year, an article released looking into the culling estimates of rabbits on campus – a beloved staple of the university – and addressed the university for comment. Through investigative journalism like this, we remain a vigilant source of constant feedback in bettering our university long-term, and represent the voices of students that push back on hidden information that is constantly masqueraded on a consistent basis.

With The Gryphon fostering great student democracy, this has benefits across other fields: in building your community within university on shared values, in developing your personal employability by partaking in unparalleled opportunities that is withheld for newly adults, and a chance to hone your skills – particularly in writing – that allow you to hold authority to account today.

If you believe in the message and this motivated you, look into joining The Gryphon today through Engage at the Leeds University Union. Have a great time for the academic year 2025/26!

Words by Shakeal Zaman