I wasted my first year at Leeds: Don’t make the same mistakes

First year is often sold as the time of your life: the chance to meet friends for life, join endless societies, and discover yourself within a university space. I’ll admit, however, for me, it was mostly a year of missed chances. I stuck too close to flatmates who weren’t the right friends for me, skipped out on joining societies out of shyness, and hid from lectures until showing up felt impossible. It wouldn’t be fair to say it was a total disaster though, having come out of it with a handful of solid friends and experiences I value so much to this day as a third-year. With that being said, I still regretted what I didn’t do over enjoying what I did. So here’s my confession, and my attempt to save you from making the same mistakes.

Mistake 1: Betting Everything on Flatmates

Let’s begin with the classic fresher’s trap: believing your flatmates would be your pre-destined built-in friendship group.

At first it worked for me, and it felt like the stars aligned for us in the first semester, which felt like an endless sleepover with new, exciting people. Less than two months into knowing them, I signed that second-year house contract with rose-tinted lenses. However, the honeymoon stage came to an inevitable end and it didn’t take long to realise that most of them weren’t really friends I could rely on. I clung to them too long, hoping things would get better, and by the end of first year, resentment was at an all-time high while my confidence was at an all-time low.

The regret didn’t stop there. Second year was where I faced the consequences of signing a house far too quickly, failing to properly consider who I’d be living with. The result? An expensive, silverfish-ridden house with people I no longer felt comfortable being around. I spent months wishing I’d slowed down, asked more questions, and leaned into my instincts instead of making such an easy mistake and blindly following the familiar faces from first year.

If you take one thing away, it’s this: don’t put all your social eggs in one basket. Flatmates are the people you happen to live with; if they’re great, amazing! If they’re not, that’s completely normal, and your people are waiting for you elsewhere. Branch out early: join societies, be open and friendly to coursemates, and take on all the opportunities to meet people that come your way. Don’t settle for uncomfortable social dynamics just because it’s easier. Your second-year self will thank you.

Mistake 2: Skipping Societies

After my flatmate fiasco, you’d think I’d have learned my lesson about diversifying my social life. Nope. I avoided societies like they were optional homework I didn’t want to do. At the Freshers’ Fair, I walked right past dozens of stalls filled with exciting opportunities and convinced myself that I wasn’t “the kind of person” for any of them as I headed for the poster sale instead. That excuse? Pure fear.

Months went by, and while other first-years were making connections and finding what works for them, I felt stuck on the sidelines. Eventually, I faced the anxiety head-on and joined societies that caught my eye, such as the Gryphon. I found confidence through writing, and even though I hadn’t been there from the start, getting involved gave me a great sense of accomplishment, and a chance to practice doing what I love.

The truth is societies aren’t just for “keen” people; they’re one of the easiest ways to get out there and meet friends, try new things, and feel like you belong. You don’t need to join everything or pressure yourself to do things that don’t interest you. Just one or two groups can make a huge difference!

Mistake 3: Treating First Year like a Free Pass

Another trap I fell right into was believing the famous old line: “First year doesn’t count.” Technically true for most courses as grades don’t carry over, but I treated that as an excuse to do the bare minimum. I skipped lectures, avoided seminars, and told myself I’d make up for it in second year; only to realise I set myself up for a much harder time.

The problem with writing off first year is that it’s not really about grades. Instead it’s about practice. University isn’t just a gradual step from A-Levels; it’s a complete shift in how you’re expected to learn. First year is where you find your rhythm when managing reading loads, tackling essays, and involving yourself in seminars productively. By hiding from it all, I gave up that transitional stage and missed out on a head-start opportunity, and by the time I got to second year, I was fumbling while others already knew the drill.

The lesson? First year is a blessing in disguise when it comes to having a low-stakes environment to build up the academic skills you need when it does count. Think of it less as a wasted effort, and more as a warm up. Don’t overthink it, but also take this chance to lay the groundwork for future achievement; your future-self will thank you endlessly.

If I could go back, I wouldn’t erase the mistakes I made; I’d erase the time I lost hesitating. The hard truth is that if you spend an entire year waiting for university to really begin, it’ll fly right past you. University is too short to not take ownership of your experiences, and it truly is what you make of it. Here’s my opinion for what it’s worth: get out there, start those conversations and bite the bullet, because first year actually counts in its own way. I wasted mine. You don’t have to.

Words by Sarah Al-Battat