All Points East 2026: The Exciting Mainstream and Its Inspiration

All Points East have just announced their 2026 lineup and it’s enough to make you give up your Vinted addiction to afford tickets.

The lineup, first and foremost, highlights what is currently exciting and at the forefront of hip hop, with Tyler, the Creator headlining both days. Despite being around for almost a decade now, the genre-bending rapper’s most recent album, Chromakopia (2024), has reminded fans of his inventive and unique approach to music which has allowed for his longevity in the industry. A Tyler, the Creator headline in any UK festival is sure to cause traction given the artist’s history with the country. After being banned from the UK for several years by the Home Secretary, crowds are always eager to bring an explosive amount of energy to his shows. Another name which I was pleasantly surprised to see on the lineup was Clipse, a rap collective made up of Pusha T and his brother Malice. Indeed, both Clipse and Tyler’s recent LP’s have had Pharrell Williams on production credits, so despite Mr Williams not being on the lineup it’s interesting that his fingerprints will inevitably be all over the sounds of the festival.

The festival does not stop here in illuminating left-field US rap. Less mainstream contemporaries of Tyler that join him on the lineup include Vince Staples, Danny Brown and MIKE. The latter of these I saw last year at Brudenell Social Club last year; his jazz-infused rap and interesting melodic flows captivated the intimate venue so I’m sure his set will be electric. Ghostface Killah’s appearance on the lineup is yet another nod to the more lyrical rap of the 2000s, with his set sure to please the old-head hip hop fans. The festival is keeping both the new and the old alive, with performances from artists such as Baby Keem, who has dipped his toe into the rage-rap sounds of the 2020s, being sure to bring lively crowds. Rapper Sexyy Red’s appearance on the lineup equally promises a weekend of dancing and high energy.

All Points East is also staging acts from the UK underground. Joining the list of names is Jim Legxacy, a rapper and producer whose latest LP Black British Music (2025) is a huge celebration of Black British influence on the music industry and UK culture. Another UK artist on the lineup is fakemink, a rapper who’s illusive social media presence and casual dropping of singles has created a huge amount of interest in his music. Songs such as ‘LV Sandals’ have gained global popularity through TikTok and Instagram, and have become the soundtrack to the lives of fashion bros and girlies alike. Indeed, one of the most discussed moments in rap this summer was when industry-giant Drake brought out fakemink at his Wireless set. Whether or not you buy tickets for All Points East, you are sure to see videos of fakemink’s set circulating around the digital world, and probably a plethora of fit pics alongside them.

If you are not the biggest hip hop fan, do not fear, for the lineup promises diversity in genre. Indie singer Faye Webster’s set is sure to set the tone for a reflective summer evening. Known for her uniquely honest approach to songwriting, I would recommend a pack of tissues to anyone going to see her perform. I was also buzzing to see American musician Dijon’s name on the lineup. His blending of indie and R&B has held me as a captive listener ever since his debut album Absolutely (2021), and the quiet optimism that his music captures is absolutely something I want to absorb into my being next summer. Names such as Love Spells and Ravyn Lenae are also very exciting, with their similarly yearning lyrics making them a must-see for fans of passion-filled performances.

If someone were to ask me who is missing from this lineup I would instantly say Kevin Abstract. Not only is his sound like that of lineup names such as Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples, but also his latest album NOLA (2025) has features from several of the more indie and underground acts on the lineup, including Love Spells and Quadeca. I can equally see Mk.Gee fitting perfectly into the more indie side of the lineup, and if I were to think of another headliner, then I would go with Justin Bieber. This may seem odd for those who haven’t listened to his latest album, but once you do, you will see exactly the method behind my madness. Biebs is a great example of when the mainstream draws from what inspires them in the underground and incorporates it into their sound. I was only too happy to see Dijon given his rightful flowers on SWAG (2025).

All in all, the All Points East 2026 lineup seems to me a very complimentary curation of all that is new and inventive in the mainstream, and equally importantly, the underground iceberg which lies below and inspires this creative mainstream.

Words by Mariella Patel