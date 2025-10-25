Another Year, A Newer You, And More Trends

Now call me crazy, but I’m getting a serious sense of Déjà vu, aren’t you? Well considering I did the same article in 2024 for 2025 trends you would be correct.

After doing some research I must say, my predictions were fairly spot on and in line with fashion trends we have seen over the past year. So, apologies for the overconfidence but I think it makes me a trustworthy source to make next year’s predictions after such success.

In this year’s edition I also wanted to provide a greater scope of knowledge to everyone who wants to be up-to-trend in 2026, so all the predictions you see here are unisex, as the emergence of androgynous styles becomes a common sight.





Napoleon Jackets

My personal favourite at the moment, with this style of jacket already making a low-key appearance in stores and is set to be one of the biggest returning trends in 2026. Defined by its military-esque features and its name influenced by French emperor and general Napoleon Bonaparte, it provides a powerful image for the wearer with its strong tailoring to provide a defined silhouette. It often features strong embellishments down the front of the jacket making it an eye-catching piece of outerwear to enhance even the most basic outfit.

Image credits: Pinterest





Suits (and I’m not talking about the show)

Whilst the show: Suits, isn’t the topic of discussion for this piece, within the series it does often mention the importance of a quality suit, which I concur is correct. Suits are always in fashion regardless of the year, but the style of the suit is what differs each fashion cycle. For next year, the re-emergence of the relaxed suit is making a comeback. Created and popularised by the great Giorgio Armani, the relaxed suit was characterised by its traits of producing a soft silhouette by removing the shoulder pads and having less structuring around the waist, to fit with Italian tastes of having both style and comfort simultaneously. It can be a great casual alternative if you want to switch up your daily look.

Image credits: Pinterest





Flashy Footwear

An accessory that can truly make or break an outfit. Footwear plays the crucial role of making your look feel complete and cohesive. Emerging in 2026, footwear that brings attention will distinguish you from the rest. The appearance of colourful, fun styles of sneaker with distinctive features like double laces, hand painted artwork and lace accents will bring some flair to any garment you wear.

Image credits: Pinterest

Words by Sofia Garapetian