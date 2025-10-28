A Review of Vogue World Hollywood – A Cinematic Celebration of Fashion

Image Credit: Conde Nast

Vogue World is back! This time in sunny Hollywood, Los Angeles. Vogue World: Hollywood celebrates the rich relationship between fashion and film, exploring the most inspiring characters in cinema history. The show was a beautiful homage to Hollywood’s iconic films and actors, featuring archival pieces and movie costumes in the backdrop of the famous Paramount Studios lot, which served as a backdrop for films such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The Godfather.

As models and A-listers dressed in couture, custom looks and costumes mingled with anticipation, Vogue World kicked off with Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman with a show-stopping rendition of “Put the Blame on Mame” from the 1946 Rita Hayworth film Gilda. Kidman strutted down the studio lot runway in a custom black draped bustier dress by Chanel’ Matthieu Blazy, a tribute to Hayworth’s original look. Supermodel Kendall Jenner followed suit as the showgirl, wearing Kidman’s original Moulin Rouge costume from 2001 adorned with diamonds and tassels.

Cue act two full of smoke machines and renegades, featuring Gabbriette in Schiaparelli, Kodi Smith-McPhee as the Mad Hatter, and Anok Yai as Edward Scissorhands. Remodelled by Colleen Atwood, Yai embodied the character from the 1990 film by Tim Burton, even giving Gabbriette a makeshift haircut. The look was then followed by Louisa Jacobson who took on a particular mantle in custom McQueen by Seán McGirr, including many of the straps, buckles and shredded textures of the original.

Make way for act three, Julia Garner dazzles as Kristen Dunst’s Marie Antoinette from the Sofia Coppola cult classic. Running down the catwalk to Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation, the garment by Milena Canonero paid tribute to one of the 60 plus costumes from the 2006 film. Followed by an array of pastries, actors LaKeith Stanfield and Greta Lee elegantly followed in Dior.

There was an emotional tribute to Annie Hall, following the industry’s recent loss of Diane Keaton. Model Betsy Gaghan nodded to one of the most favoured looks from the 1977 rom-com Annie Hall, in full Ralph Lauren, as Keaton’s voice travelled the catwalk, singing Carmen Lombardo and John Jacob Loeb’s “Seems like old times”. Numerous film characters such as Clueless’ Cher and Dionne walk past Gaghan in the heartfelt moment.

Our first performance of the night came from none other than Gracie Abrams. The musician kicked off act four with a rendition of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” before transitioning to “That’s so True”. Accompanying the singer, model Cara Delevingne in custom Snake Print Marc Jacobs, and many models sporting costumes inspired from films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Atonement, Walk the Line, Grease and A Complete Unknown. Alex Consani in Valentino closed act four with a couture look, made up of cream blouse and bloomers with an oversize ruff collar.

A star-studded cast paved the way for Afrofuturism. Danai Gurira and Teyana Taylor opened as Black Panther’s women warriors Dora Milaje. Surrounded by vibrant music and colour, the collection was a beautiful celebration; from Damson Idris in Dries Van Noten, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in an original zoot suit from Malcolm X; with Angela Bassett exuding majestic power as Queen Ramonda.

The grand finale featured a gorgeous rendition of costumes from Dune, including Jessica Furguson’s hooded dress, worn by Bianca Balti, which her character wears upon arrival to the desert planet Arrakis. Then arrived the glamorous Doja Cat with a performance of her hit single “gorgeous”, spawning a custom chainmail mini dress by costume designer Michael Schmidt, drawing inspiration from Tina Turner 1985 Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Vogue World 2025 was more than a fashion spectacle; it was a tribute to Hollywood’s cultural legacy. The show was a beautiful, diverse showcase celebrating not only fashion’s elite, but also the rich tapestry of identities that shape the industry.

Words by Cerys Blunt