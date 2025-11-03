“Once Your Music’s Recorded, It Takes On Another Life” – A Sit Down With Peter Hook

Ruby Macklin chats to music legend Peter Hook, founding member of Joy Division and New Order. Now fronting Peter Hook And The Light, Hook shares about everything from run ins with The Sex Pistols, grassroots venues and the legacy of the cultural phenomenon, The Hacienda nightclub.

From using three tapes in Paris to recording with a laptop and phone, the methods for recording have swiftly moved along across the decades. Peter Hook opened with comedic anecdotes reflecting on how to record interviews from the beginning in between preparing for the exciting upcoming tour celebrating New Order’s 7th studio album Get Ready(2001) in full.

In 2025, the new generations are flocking far and wide to see Peter Hook & The Light live in an age where music is easily accessible on social media and through streaming platforms. But back when Joy Division first started in 1976, Peter Hook talked of how the only way to get new music across was by playing live, and he fondly remembered a set at the former ‘F Club’ in Leeds. He said: ‘I had no record label, nobody listening to you, you had no way of getting it on the radio, it was all about playing. The thing is, once your music’s recorded it takes on another life.’

Hook spoke affectionately of the power of his music being passed on like a message over a span of 49 years to the new generations, like when one of his firm favourites Led Zeppelin 2 (1969) was handed to him and sat on his deck as he spoke. He said he was surprised to see all new younger fans at his gigs when he first started performing for himself, because he felt Joy Division was left behind when New Order started. It took a lot for Peter Hook to make it work with the changeover of different musicians in the band in the beginning, so he stepped into the vocal role. What felt poetic to see was that his son had joined him in the band at the same age Peter was when he started Joy Division. He felt the teenagers of today could resonate with Ian Curtis’ dream-like lyricism and the messages behind the music and that’s what keeps their spirit alive.

Peter Hook has worked with a multitude of different bands over his long spanning career but his favourite of them all will always be his first. For him he felt everything was at its most equal in terms of a writing and a working point of view. He described Joy Division as the ‘most pure’ and felt things weren’t as equal in his time with New Order. Another cultural phenomenon intertwined into Manchester’s history was the Hacienda nightclub. It has made such an impact that even now residencies and dedicated nights celebrating this venue are sold out year after year. Peter Hook was one of the people responsible for this landmark place. Despite the success, Peter Hook is more nervous about anything to do with the Hacienda than anything else.

He went on to explain: ‘I am fine with arranging and playing in a group but as soon as I go to DJ, I am terrified.’ He explained that the Hacienda came about because punks in Manchester had nowhere to go. It was inspired by the culture of New York where they often welcomed bands into their clubs. The Hacienda was hugely powered by Joy Division’s manager Rob Gretton and Tony Wilson, the head of Factory Records at the time. They all ensured that the Hacienda was a welcome space to everyone regardless of how they dressed from ‘suits and ties to mohawks and chains.’

Peter Hook views these nights as celebrating the purity of the club, the togetherness and acceptance. He said that ‘Tony was trying to educate everyone like us and make them feel safe.’ And that is what these nights inspire now. He said he was very proud of the Hacienda and he was always so interested in it and will continue to be. Similarly, his favourite nights to play are Leeds and Glasgow because they’re the ‘audiences that get it like the Manchester audiences.’

When you have a career with the depth of Peter Hook’s, you play from here, there to everywhere. He laughed about some of the shitholes he has played in comparison to playing Glastonbury 5 times. He has played the grassroots circuit several times especially when he started again after New Order. ‘It’s a weird one because I get to do both, I get to play more gigs because I prefer them, and I get big gigs which are an art every band must learn. It’s weird now because back then we would play to 30,000 people in America and there were no screens so you’re just watching, hoping for a glimpse.’

Peter Hook admired the vibe of smaller venues because he appreciates that he can be in the company of the audience but in an arena, he has to project. Peter regrets that he can’t always have support acts for his gigs because they play for so long. He explained that on the upcoming tour they’re playing 3 sets which are all 40 minutes long, so all the sets will be jam packed with songs spanning across all the decades.

Peter Hook then discussed his festival season stating: ‘my favourite festival will always be Rebellion which is a punk festival. We’ve watched it grow to 30,000 people in attendance.’ He reminisced on another funny story regarding punk pioneer John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten…

‘The whole reason everyone is here is because of the Sex Pistols. They’re the reason I picked up a bass so I said to the band we should play ‘Anarchy In The U.K’. to celebrate that. On this occasion I didn’t know Johnny Rotten was playing after us. I couldn’t handle asking him to come play with us when I wanted to do it in tribute to him in case he said no. The crowd went berserk, and all the Public Image roadies came to watch, it was fantastic. But as soon as I finished, I went out for a cigarette and guess who I bumped into straightaway!’ Despite being known for a temper and his self-confessed hatred of the Sex Pistols, Rotten only scowled at Peter Hook so it’s safe to say they got away with that one!

Staying along the line of the Sex Pistols, Peter Hook recalled his time at the iconic Lesser Free Trade Hall gig. ‘It was unbelievable. They had a heavy metal band called Solstice supporting. The attitude of the Sex Pistols was shocking, they were telling everyone to fuck off, and the feedback was screaming loud. But it put a fire in me, I thought I could do that.’ He thought the punk movement was such a wonderful thing to be part of.

Peter Hook And The Light are on tour this November performing Get Ready in full as well as the greatest hits from Joy Division and New Order.

Words By Ruby Macklin