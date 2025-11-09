Kosovo: a solution to Britain’s migrant crisis?

It is fair to say that the migrant crisis has been the unsolvable issue for the Starmer government. Well, perhaps a saviour has come. On his way to the United Kingdom for the Western Balkans Conference, the Kosovo Prime Minister, Albin Kurti stated that his nation has a ‘political duty’ to help Britain with its migrant crisis. While one can imagine Starmer celebrating the fact that a nation is offering to help, particularly at a time of European hostility and divide over the ‘migrant issue,’ reader should be cautious. From France to Rwanda, we’ve seen governments offer leaky solutions.

Firstly, we must look at the problem Kurti is proposing to help solve. That is, of course, illegal immigration or the ‘small boats crossing’ as it has been coined. This year has seen record levels of small boat arrivals, with 36,734 crossing as of the 21st of October, according to the BBC. It seems that every solution the Conservatives or Labour have found just hasn’t worked; whether that be the infamous Rwanda scheme which provided little for its £700 million or Starmer’s controversial ‘one in one out’ deal with France.

Indeed France, like many other European countries, has been seen as doing little to help Britain with its problem. Many of Starmer’s critics have argued that Britain is being ‘held hostage’ for more cash over the deal. France is not the only one, as Kosovo’s neighbour, Albania has openly dismissed Starmer’s plea for help. On a trip earlier this year to Tirana, Prime Minister Rama stated that Britain could not ‘dump immigrants’ into his country as Starmer had evidently wanted to due to its ‘marriage’ with Italy. Fundamentally, Starmer has been struggling to find friends from other nations; having rightfully disregarded the Rwanda scheme, he has struggled to find nations willing to act as a third country or to help stem the flow of boats.

The news then of Kosovo being potentially prepared to help will come as a relief to Starmer, but why this country of less than two million?

There are two motives for Kurti: History and Defence.

Like many aspects of this Starmer ministry, it can be linked back to Tony Blair. During the Kosovo war in 1999, Britain played a key role in NATO’s air campaign against Serbia and paved the way to the end of the Kosovo war. British troops were some of the first peacekeepers sent to help to restore Kosovan communities. Likewise, when Kosovo declared independence in 2008, the UK was among the first to recognise its self-determination. The United Kingdom was key in Kosovo developing into a liberal, democratic nation and helped it become connected with the rest of Europe. Fundamentally the UK has been a long-standing ally of Kosovo, and it seems that this might just be a tree that could bear fruit for Starmer.

While the romantic view of Britain and Kosovo having a long-standing relationship is a nice way to look at Kurti’s actions, a far harsher reason lurks in the backdrop – survival. Eastern Europe in recent years has heated up with war in Ukraine and Russia looking to ever more expand its influence. States that ten years ago were struggling for recognition are now worried about far worse. Mr Kurti has admitted as much to Sky, suggesting that they would like “support in security” “through equipment and projects.” In a more uncertain world of strong man politics, countries like Kosovo will look ever more to nations that have been long term allies. Kurti’s promise at helping might just be an upfront payment for help in the future.

Focusing our eye back to Starmer, he should probably take more hope from Mr Kurti’s offer of help than his never-ending struggle with the French. This is because Kosovo has made similar deals with other countries, as seen with Denmark, where it has ratified a deal to take 300 convicts from its prisons from 2027. These numbers might not seem massive, but it will surely provide more reassurance for Starmer than his deal with France, which unlike his potential deal with Kosovo has no predecessor.

Kosovo might not answer the whole problem of the illegal migrant crisis for Starmer, but it will give the Prime Minister some respite in his continual battle with the crisis. It also highlights something about Britain in this post-Brexit age; while many have argued that Brexit signalled the end of British influence in Europe, Kosovo’s offer of help suggests otherwise. It suggests that Britain is still seen as a great power in Europe that can offer real help to other nations such as Kosovo.

Words by Ioan Trigger