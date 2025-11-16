The Longest Goodbye: Role Model at the O2 Academy 

There is something truly special about two thousand people mourning a relationship that was never theirs. Rounding up his incredibly short but sweet UK Tour at the O2 Academy, Tucker Pillsbury, better known as Role Model, brought his latest deluxe album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) (2025) to life in the centre of Leeds. A tale of love and loss, sung with charm and sincerity, made for an unforgettable evening for those lucky enough to attend.

After an incredible opening set from rising indie singer-songwriter Chloe Slater, Tucker graced the stage bathed in a sea of golden lights. Accompanied by his acoustic guitar and three-piece band, ‘Writing’s on The Wall’ was met with an utterly deafening roar from the eagerly awaiting crowd, some of whom had been waiting outside the venue from eleven o’clock that morning. Dressed simply in paint-covered jeans and a collared jumper, Tucker danced and spun across the stage in a whirlwind of motion. The energy was palpable, and it was so refreshing to see an artist equally as excited to perform as the fans on the barricade were to see him.

With the energy high and the tone set, Tucker’s newfound style could not be further from his original releases. Gone are the hazy synths that inhabited our earphones during lockdown, introducing a fully-fledged country and folk-influenced sound, reminiscent of intimate 70s acoustic ballads with a new alt-pop twist. While some original fans may have been upset that all bar two of his earlier releases were sacrificed from the setlist, it’s admirable how, in such a short space of time, such a clear persona has been crafted from seventeen songs. Honestly, (cowboy) hats off to his creative team.

Tucker’s showmanship couldn’t be further from the likes of The 1975, for which he is often compared to, and ironically includes a cover of ‘Somebody Else’ within the tight set. He’s cheeky and charming, less indie-rock idol and more Elvis adjacent as he boogies his way across the Yorkshire stage, hips-a-swinging and legs-a-kicking, to the utter joy of the screaming fans. He teased putting on a ‘Saint Laurent Cowboy’ sequined hat from the girls on the front row, a comic reference to his online alter-ego, and changed the lyrics of ‘The Longest Goodbye’ to “I’ll take my ass to Leeds,” receiving an uproar from the crowd. Later, he went on to add, “Maybe I will move to Leeds, y’know, settle down, get a spray tan.” A bit of a strange analogy, but to be fair to him, there were quite a few spray tans in the crowd.

The beauty of Role Model is that, even though he’s had a very public relationship, never once does he talk badly of the girl. Breakup albums often are filled with little digs and quips aimed towards the ex-partner, but Tucker never ventures down that path. His lyrics mourn that he was never good enough for the girl, and it’s so refreshing to see a man with such a devoted online following be openly insecure. Throughout ‘Frances’, “I don’t know why I still can’t get it right” is repeated like a mantra, echoing around the Academy in perfect harmony between Tucker and the audience. ‘Something, Somehow, Someday’ was spoken like poetry under a single spotlight, the lyrics written in a diary balanced upon his lap. “Well, he’s a loose cannon, foolish man who needs some medication / She’s a shoe-tied, blue sky, honeymoon vacation”, tells the story that led to the eventual end of his relationship, forever self-critical of his past behaviour, letting us see the man behind the Role Model persona. The pain and self-doubt he feels resonated with the people standing before him, as no matter in what form, we’ve all experienced the heartbreak and loss life inevitably brings.

The mood was brought back up from devastatingly sad by a scattering of bubbles blown by a fan that danced their way across the room during a water break. A very impromptu cover of ‘Shallow’ kept the crowd busy while the Academy’s security handed out water to those who needed it. Rest assured, no one fainted tonight.

‘Old Recliners’ took us on a journey. The glimpse of raw Americana melancholy wrapped its way around the room, entangling melodies with the unwavering memories of past road trips with the windows down and a gentle breeze blowing through your hair. The song provided the perfect opportunity to highlight the immense talent of the backing band. The room stood in awe as a spotlight fell on the lead guitarist, R.C. Rossell, who delivered arguably one of the most beautiful live solos the Academy has seen in recent years. It felt timeless, a vintage venture reminiscent of past-century westerns, the guitar’s tones ambling gently before reaching a cinematic crescendo, showered in golden lights.

After an incredibly cathartic sing-along to ‘Some Protector’, accompanied by some impressive headbanging from the front row, we reached the main event of the evening. The immense virality of ‘Sally, When the Wine Runs Out’ was unexpected for a single from a deluxe album, but now, the sacred ritual of Tucker choosing a ‘Sally’ each night has been ingrained into the pop culture hall of fame forever. It’s the perfect concert ‘bit’, matched only with Charlie’s ‘Apple’ dancer and Sabrina’s fuzzy pink handcuffs. Taking up every second scroll of social media during festival season this year, celebrities like Conan Gray, Natalie Portman, and Olivia Rodrigo joined Tucker on stage, as well as blessed fans picked out from the crowd.

Tonight, as “Where’s my Sally tonight?” rang across the room, an elated fan danced his way to join Tucker, a grin plastered across his face. Any country-tinged anthem warrants a dance partner, and the pair spun and danced like their lives depended on it, bumping and shaking hips like any Western-inspired song deserves. Phones rose like a sea across the pit, a community united under the hope that they too might ascend the stage to momentarily share the spotlight.

Concluding the set with a dizzying spell of guitars accompanied by a groove that no one could refrain from jumping to, ‘Deeply Still in Love’ was the perfect end to a perfect evening. His performance showed that it’s okay to yearn and be heartbroken, because it just proves that you’ve deeply cared for someone. It’s rare to witness an artist build such an honest and open atmosphere in just over an hour that feels both personal and universally familiar. If Kansas Anymore is Tucker Pillsbury’s longest goodbye, then this night felt like a promise. In the ache, there is beauty, and in the leaving, there is always love worth remembering.

