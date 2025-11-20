Dodgy: Still ‘Good Enough’ After 30 Years

“Here’s another song you might be familiar with… from your parents’ record collections!”

Some of my favourite music (I hate to admit it) I stole from my parents. Growing up, I would longingly stare at their CD collection, plotting which ones I would steal and take with me when I eventually went away to university. For anyone wondering, I was largely unsuccessful in my plan, coming away with maybe 5 of the original 40 I had had my eye on. One of the CDs that my parents wouldn’t part with was Dodgy’s 1996 album Free Peace Sweet. They had played it for me maybe once or twice when I was younger and although I hadn’t heard it enough to make a good argument for why I should have it (believe me, I did try), it was an album that I was curious about and thought would be a perfect addition to my own collection. So, when I found it in a charity shop during my first month of uni, I was overjoyed and quickly brought it home.

Dodgy are a Britpop band from London who have been releasing music since the 1990s, with some of their most popular songs being ‘Good Enough’ from Free Peace Sweet (1996) and ‘Staying Out For The Summer’. In September of this year, they released a new single titled ‘Hello Beautiful’, marking their first new music in nearly 10 years. After all this time away, the band returned with a UK tour ahead of their new album release in May 2026.

Their Leeds show was at the Wardrobe, which is another venue that I have now ticked off my list. I’m a sucker for a disco ball, so I was easily won over by the space. Unlike most gig venues where the standing area is just that – a standing area – the Wardrobe has steps down into the pit where you can fully immerse yourself in the music. There are also some seated areas around the sides that still offer a great view of the stage. I have to admit, the average age of the audience was a bit older, but that’s not to say that people weren’t giving it their all, dancing and having the best time. It was really lovely, at some points throughout the gig, to just stand back and watch people relive their youth and sing their hearts out. Another positive of an older crowd is their gig etiquette. I find that it’s becoming increasingly rare for people at concerts to respect your personal space and/or not chuck their pints all down your back (not my fondest of gig memories). Either that, or I’m just becoming the kind of gig snob that I would have rolled my eyes at when I was 16. Anyway, as I was at this show by myself, I was grateful for the more relaxed ambience.

Liam Fender was the support act, and despite it being a solo performance, he produced a very full sound with a nostalgic and warm feel that perfectly set the tone for the headline act.

Walking on stage to ‘Bella Ciao’, Dodgy invited the audience to sing, laugh and dance with them. Throughout their set, they showcased their beautiful musicianship and curated sound. Their multi-part harmonies sounded as if they came naturally to them, and the music geek and retired trumpet player in me was particularly excited when I caught a glimpse of a trombone. Personally, I love it when bands use instruments outside of the classic drums-bass-guitar-combo; I find it really refreshing and it makes the music so much more interesting. I could feel myself grinning when a harmonica appeared out of nowhere for one of the songs.

The setlist was a wonderful mix of their ‘90s classics as well as some material from their new album, which is due for release next May. Some songs to mention were ‘Hello Beautiful’ and ‘Summer Forever’ – I will be looking out for them next summer!

The band’s banter with the audience was also worth noting. Having been in the business for as long as they have, you could tell how comfortable they were on stage, casually cracking jokes and making small talk with the crowd while waiting for technical issues to be fixed.

Throughout the show, I got a real sense of nostalgia and togetherness. While I may not have been listening to Dodgy during their popularity in the ‘90s, the love and support for them radiating from the people around me was undeniable. It makes me smile to think that there may have been some people there who attended Dodgy’s first few shows, and now here they are again, listening to the same (and new!) music that they have loved since they were my age. I look forward to their album release next summer and seeing how they have evolved and grown over the years.

Words by Anya Fernihough.